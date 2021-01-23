Back in 2019, then-Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke threatened to effectively declare war on American citizens by taking their guns away.

Hell yes, we’re gonna take your AR-15. — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 13, 2019

Unfortunately, the Democrats’ attempts at upending our constitutional rights have become even more brazen.

According to ABC News, President Joe Biden, who made it clear during his campaign that O’Rourke would serve an essential role in his firearms policy plans, “wants to ban production of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, require registration for existing assault weapons, limit individual gun purchases to one per month and end all online sales.”

Mercifully, my home state of Texas is positioning itself to lead the way in pushing back against the madness.

Abbott tells TPPF he wants to make TX a “2A sanctuary state” this session “so that no gov’t official at any level can come & take your gun away from you despite those ppl who say, ‘Heck yes, we’re gonna take your gun.’ We’re gonna say, ‘Heck no, you cannot take ppl’s guns'” in TX — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) January 14, 2021

During the Texas Public Policy Foundation’s 2021 Policy Orientation earlier this month, Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott declared his intent to make Texas a Second Amendment sanctuary state “so that no government official at any level can come and take your gun away from you,” The Texas Tribune’s Patrick Svitek reported.

According to a tally from Fox News, if Abbott’s goal is achieved, Texas would become the fifth (and by far the most populous) sanctuary state after Alaska, Kansas, Idaho and Wyoming. Arizona is also considering Second Amendment sanctuary legislation.

It is quite possible that the Democrats will try to use the U.S. Constitution’s Supremacy Clause to defend the legality of their anti-gun policies.

Article VI of the Constitution states that the “Constitution, and the laws of the United States which shall be made in pursuance thereof; and all treaties made, or which shall be made, under the authority of the United States, shall be the supreme law of the land,” meaning that federal law supersedes state law when contradictions arise.

However, Article VI presupposes that both the federal and state laws in question are constitutional, therefore giving them equal legal validity. The policies the Biden administration is promoting are constitutionally dubious at best, and would serve to unravel the Second Amendment at worst.

When it is the federal government that is placing our fundamental rights under duress, states should intervene in order to persevere our liberty.

Otherwise, the poor policymaking that got us to this point could spiral out of control and dismantle our constitutional order entirely.

This duty not only applies to the Second Amendment, but to any aspect of the Constitution.

If Democrats want to change the Constitution, they should try to amend it — the process for which is outlined in the document itself — instead of passing unlawful statutes or issuing equally unlawful executive orders.

Greg Abbott is right to advocate for Texas’ conversion into a Second Amendment sanctuary. It would be a forceful indication of where the line in the sand is.

Hopefully, more states will join in, and maybe then Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer will get the message that Americans like their gun rights just the way they are.

