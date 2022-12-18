Dark days are coming for Texas towns along America’s Southern Border, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Sunday.

Abbott made his prediction Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” during an interview with Martha Raddatz.

Title 42 refers to a COVID-era rule imposed by the Trump administration which has been used to send back most illegal immigrants who cross the porous Southern Border. The Biden administration is seeking to end the rule, but Republican governors are suing to block that.

The states suing the government plan to file an appeal to the Supreme Court Monday, ABC quoted Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich as saying.

Unless the court orders a stay of the Biden administration’s plans, Title 42 ends Wednesday, and that’s what Abbott is afraid of.

“If the courts don’t intervene and put a halt of removal to the Title 42 it’s going to be total chaos,” Abbott said.







Abbott said the unchecked illegal immigration that is a hallmark of the Biden era is a public health crisis — Title 42 was intended to stop.

“Whether it’s COVID or some other issue, when you have people coming across the globe without knowing at all what their health status is, that almost by definition is a public health risk. There’s every reason to keep that in place,” he said.

Some illegal immigrants “do come across with COVID and no one knows exactly who comes across with COVID. These people are not tested when they come across the border and so who knows how many people have COVID, who knows what other type of disease they may have. The answer is nobody knows because nobody is testing them,” Abbott said.

Abbott said one group victimized by the spike in illegal immigrants is the group of legal immigrants who are lost in the mass of illegal immigrants.

“There are people across the globe who have a valid, a solid reason to come to the United States, but they can do so legally right now. The people who have the ability to come to the United States illegally get pushed further and further and further back the line every single day with the thousands of illegal immigrants coming across the border,” he said.

Today, I toured the increased assets Texas has deployed at our border ahead of Title 42 ending. While Biden abandons his duty to defend America, Texas is taking unprecedented action to decrease the influx of dangerous criminals, illegal weapons, & deadly drugs into the U.S. pic.twitter.com/PgMsH67taL — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) December 16, 2022

Abbott defended his policy of busing illegal immigrants to so-called sanctuary cities in the north.

“Communities like Del Rio and Eagle Pass and others, they are having thousands of people dumped off into their communities, thousands of migrants, dumped off in their communities. They don’t have the capability of dealing with that vast number of migrants and I removed them to locations that self-identified as sanctuary cities that have the capability and the desire to help out these migrants and so that’s exactly what’s taken place,” Abbott said.

The root of the problem, Abbott said, lies in Washington.

“It was known from the time that Joe Biden got elected that Joe Biden supported open borders. It is known by the cartels who have sophisticated information whether or not the Biden administration is going to enforce the immigration laws or not is known across the world but most importantly, known among the cartels,” he said.

I’ve never seen anything quite like this. Massive line of migrants waiting to be let in through the border wall gates, and more continue to arrive, overwhelming officals in El Paso. Situation is expected to get worse as Title 42 is set to expire @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/Ry86PejMpT — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 15, 2022

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said that what is coming has forced him to declare a state of emergency because he cannot guarantee the safety of the people of his community, according to Fox News.

“We know the influx on Wednesday will be incredible it will be huge. On Wednesday our numbers will go from 2,500 to 4,000, 5,000, maybe 6,000,” he said, referring to the day when Title 42 is scheduled to go away.

