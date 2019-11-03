Gov. Cuomo Says 'Good Riddance' to Trump Leaving NY, Don Jr. Responds with Savage Takedown

New York’s leftists are basically tripping all over themselves trying to come up with newer and more biting ways to tell the Trumps not to let the door hit them in the posterior on the way out.

As you probably know, the president and his family have legally decamped from New York — his state of residence for his entire life — for Florida, where the Mar-a-Lago resort will be his official residence. The president says it’s an issue of respect and, to a lesser extent, taxes.

“1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the White House, is the place I have come to love and will stay for, hopefully, another 5 years as we MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, but my family and I will be making Palm Beach, Florida, our Permanent Residence,” Trump wrote in a series of tweets.

“I cherish New York, and the people of New York, and always will, but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state. Few have been treated worse. I hated having to make this decision, but in the end it will be best for all concerned. As President, I will always be there to help New York and the great people of New York. It will always have a special place in my heart!”

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo was arguably the biggest voice cheering Trump’s departure from the state Cuomo is chief executive of. He went on MSNBC to call it a “desperate legal move” for Trump to avoid having to reveal his tax returns, which the state is suing him over.

“The fight will continue, and I think it is a desperate legal move where he’s now going to argue, ‘Well the state should have no right to my taxes because I moved out, I’m a Florida resident.’ That’s besides the point,” Cuomo said, according to Politico.

“When you filed your taxes, you were a New York resident. If you defrauded the state, you defrauded it when you are a New York state resident.”

In a kiss-off tweet before his appearance on MSNBC, Cuomo made it clear whether he thought that Trump had defrauded the state, implying he hadn’t paid taxes.

“Good riddance. It’s not like @realDonaldTrump paid taxes here anyway…” Cuomo said. “He’s all yours, Florida.”

And then Donald Trump Jr. hit back.

“Nice soundbite. Now do the tens of thousands of other successful New Yorkers and businesses fleeing your idiotic policies every week. I’ll wait,” he tweeted.

“Also I don’t remember this sentiment ever stopping you from coming to @realDonaldTrump’s office begging for $. I was there. GOOD TIMES.”

During the 2018 election, when Cuomo faced a breathlessly covered and hopelessly quixotic primary challenge from the left by “Sex and the City” actress Cynthia Nixon, Cuomo’s receipt of $64,000 in donations from Trump over his political career became an issue.

“I’m going to be deeply critical of him and keep the contributions,” Cuomo told reporters last summer after Nixon launched attack ads, according to Politico.

That said, Trump Jr.’s point is well taken: New York is one of many liberal states experiencing population decline. While flight from the wider state was offset for many years by population growth in New York City, The Associated Press noted in an article earlier this year, that’s changed and the Empire State is now experiencing a net loss. In fact, in 2018 the state recorded the steepest population loss in America.

In short, Donald Trump and his family may be the most visible names leaving, but they’re far from the only ones and Andrew Cuomo shares some of the blame. I don’t think he’s going to be wishing the rest of the former New Yorkers “good riddance.”

Nice tweet, but shame about reality.

