Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill banning fluoride additives in Florida public water, announcing his intention to do so in the interests of freedom beforehand.

According to Fox News, DeSantis, accompanied by Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, signed SB 700 into law Tuesday in Miami.

Under the legislation, the introduction of any substance that does not meet the definition of a “water quality additive” to a public water system is banned.

SB 700 defines a water quality additive as any substance that is used in a water system for the purpose of meeting drinking water standards, reducing or removing contaminants, or improving water quality.

Fluoride, a medical additive, does not meet that criteria.

“Today I was in Miami to support SB 700, which bans local governments from unilaterally adding fluoride to public drinking water,” DeSantis wrote on social media platform X.

“With wide access to topical fluoride, there’s no need to medicate entire communities without their consent,” he added. “The Free State of Florida says no to forced medication, and we’re proud to lead the nation on this effort!”

Speaking before he signed the bill, DeSantis argued that the additive amounts to medical intervention without consent every time someone uses tap water.

“It’s forced medication when they’re jamming fluoride into your water supply,” DeSantis said.

Should more states follow Florida's lead? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 93% (98 Votes) No: 7% (7 Votes)

#BREAKING: Gov. Ron DeSantis announces he will sign the ban on fluoride in drinking water, pushed by @WiltonSimpson and Sen. Keith Truenow (@SodFatherFL) in the farm bill “It basically doesn’t allow that anymore… it’s forced medication, when they’re jamming fluoride into your… pic.twitter.com/2nqAm1OftR — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) May 6, 2025

Florida’s move to eliminate fluoridated tap water is being hailed by proponents of the Make America Healthy Again movement as a step in the right direction for public health.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. applauded the move, celebrating DeSantis and calling on other governors across the United States to pursue similar change in their own states.

“Thank you [DeSantis] for your leadership in banning fluoride from Florida’s public water supply,” Kennedy wrote on X.

“You’re standing up for every Floridian’s right to choose what goes into their own body. That’s the core of the MAHA agenda—restoring informed consent, protecting health freedom, and returning power to the people. I urge governors across the country to follow your lead.”

Those against mass fluoridation of public water systems point to evidence of negative effects on young children and some adults.

People in favor of the additive say it offers medical benefits that are easily delivered to the consumer.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, the prohibition on fluoride additives will go into effect on July 1.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.