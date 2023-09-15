Share
News

Gov. Gavin Newsom Officially Calls for Convention to Change US Constitution

 By Richard Moorhead  September 15, 2023 at 3:19pm
Share

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is eyeing a change to the United States Constitution.

The state’s legislature on Thursday approved a resolution in support of Newsom’s call for a 28th Constitutional amendment, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The amendment would enshrine a list of Democratic gun-control policy priorities into federal law.

Trending:
Tragedy as Plane from Military Air Acrobatic Team Falls from Formation, Crashes Into Car Carrying a Family

California is requesting a Constitutional convention to enshrine the amendment. For the amendment to be considered, two-thirds of state legislatures would have to vote in favor of a convention, according to the Times.

The proposed “Right to Safety Amendment” would limit legal gun ownership to adults 21 and older, enact universal federal background checks on gun sales, create a mandatory “reasonable waiting period” for gun purchases, and ban the purchase of many forms of semiautomatic rifles.

Newsom started touting the idea behind the amendment earlier this summer.

Should the Constitution be changed to address the Second Amendment?

The governor claims the new amendment would co-exist with the Second Amendment despite the proposed amendment’s changes to the American legal understanding of gun ownership.

“The Right to Safety Amendment would preserve the integrity of the Second Amendment, while enshrining in our Constitution commonsense safety provisions that are supported overwhelmingly by the American people,” the progressive governor said in a news release.

“In the face of decades of Congressional inaction and unelected judges that are putting Americans in danger, it is time for citizens to stand up for common sense to protect us against the uniquely American epidemic of gun violence.”

The prospects of the planned amendment eventually being enshrined into law are slim.

Related:
New Mexico Governor Folds, Removes Firearm Carry Ban from Emergency Order

Three-fourths of state legislatures need to approve any amendment to the Constitution before it becomes law, and Republicans control a majority of state houses.

Many of the amendment’s provisions already are law in California, but that state experienced the most mass shootings in the nation between 1982 and August of this year, according to Statista. However, the nation’s most populous state had the eighth-lowest gun-death rate among the 50 states in 2021, according to Giffords Law Center.

California’s Assembly passed Newsom’s proposal via a 51-14 tally on Thursday, with several Democrats declining to vote, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Graphic Video: Laughing, Joy-Riding Teen Car Thief 'Intentionally' Strikes and Kills Cyclist, 64, Police Allege
Biden's America: Foreign-Born Population 'Zoomed' to Record High 46 Million, Census Report Shows
Day Care Nightmare: 1 Infant Dead, 3 Children Hospitalized After Possibly Ingesting Fentanyl - Report
Gov. Gavin Newsom Officially Calls for Convention to Change US Constitution
Fearful FBI Creates Special Unit to Investigate Threats Over Taking It Easy on Hunter Biden: Report
See more...

Conversation