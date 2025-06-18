Gov. Kathy Hochul Tells New Yorkers They'll Be Paying Big Bucks to Illegal Aliens - Did She Just Throw Her Job Away?

New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul might want to tone down her support for illegal immigrants if she wants to keep her job in next year’s gubernatorial election.

Amidst ongoing mass deportations, courtesy of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Hochul announced in a now viral clip posted to social media platform X that New Yorkers’ tax dollars would be paying the legal fees of illegal immigrants finding themselves in a battle to stay in the country.

NY state governor Kathy Hochul announced the state of NY will pay $50 million dollars in lawyers’ fees for migrants . pic.twitter.com/QDNHB73tb0 — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) June 18, 2025

“[Illegal aliens are] walking out of this courthouse, taken away from their families. They don’t have the attention. They don’t have the lawyers,” Hochul told the media.

She then made a tremendously miscalculated announcement about how these people would be receiving help to continue to stay here.

“And that’s why, the state of New York is providing $50 million dollars to cover legal services for people who are finding themselves in this situation,” she stated.

That’s right, hardworking New Yorkers who pay taxes will see them go towards helping people who shouldn’t be here stay here.

On its face, that’s not what any governor should be announcing, but consider what Hochul’s re-election prospects look like in 2026.

According to a poll by the New York Post from May, Hochul would be in an extremely close race with New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik in a hypothetical race.

Hochul would have 43 percent of New Yorkers’ support; Stefanik would have 42 percent. The survey also showed Hochul with a low 30 percent approval rating in the sample of 1,163 likely voters.

According to Sienna College Research Institute numbers from May, 55 percent of voters want “someone else” in office. Less than half of Democrats would support Hochul in the primary.

The Manhattan Institute showed New York City’s residents are not happy with the cities policies towards illegal immigration.

Fifty-four percent of New Yorkers believe the city has policies for illegals that are “too soft.” Stefanik herself seized the moment, calling for Hochul’s removal in response the governor’s statement.

$50 MILLION of NYers hard earned taxpayer dollars are being used for illegals migrants legal fees because of Kathy Hochul’s illegals first, New Yorkers LAST failed leadership in NY. VOTE HER OUT https://t.co/KZDHpLAhrk — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) June 18, 2025

Hochul is already facing a tough challenge in Stefanik. Nothing about her support of illegal immigrants with tax dollars is going to change that.

If she continues down this path, she stands a great chance of being out of a job — as she should be.

What sensible person wants to hear a public official announce that this is where their money is being spent? Then again, illegal immigrants rank high on the Democrats’ agenda.

People are fed up with this.

The numbers indicate a change could be on the way.

