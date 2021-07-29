South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem signed an executive order on Thursday that bans the state’s Department of Education from applying for federal grants tied to critical race theory.

“Critical race theory has no place in South Dakota schools. These ideas are un-American. We are ‘one nation, under God, indivisible,’ yet critical race theory seeks to divide us based on inaccurate revisions to our nation’s history,” Noem said in a statement.

“Our students should learn America’s true history by studying both our triumphs and our mistakes. Only then will students learn that America remains the shining example of exceptionalism throughout the history of the world,” she added.

The statement noted, “At the urging of South Dakota Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson, South Dakota State Historian Ben Jones, and others, the US Department of Education removed all references to the 1619 Project and Ibram Kendi from their American History and Civics-National Activities Grants.”

Despite the changes, the statement said the problems did not go away.

“The revised proposals from the US Department of Education still advocate critical race theory in all but name,” Noem continued.

“We are the Mount Rushmore State, home to our nation’s greatest monument to our history. And we take the study of American history seriously.

“Our classrooms are meant for education, not indoctrination, and that is how we will continue to operate in South Dakota,” the governor added.

The order stated, “All state officials will refrain from applying for any federal grants in history or civics until after the 2022 South Dakota legislative session.”

The state’s 2022 legislative session is expected to further address the issue to provide additional guidelines for public schools for the 2022 school year and beyond.

Noem has frequently spoken out regarding concerns with critical race theory. She addressed the issue during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas earlier this month.







In her speech, Noem called critical race theory “offensive” and said “it’s not American.”

In a June interview with Fox News, the governor said critical race theory should not be taught in schools and that it “creates division.”

The Brookings Institution found that eight states have passed laws against critical race theory: Idaho, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Iowa, New Hampshire, Arizona, and South Carolina.

In addition, the report said, “Nearly 20 additional states have introduced or plan to introduce similar legislation.”

