South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem said Tuesday she has resubmitted her request to set off fireworks at Mount Rushmore after the Biden administration announced an Independence Day celebration in Washington, D.C.

Noem took to Twitter to call out President Joe Biden’s hypocrisy concerning his administration’s refusal to allow fireworks at the state’s top tourist destination despite launching similar plans for the nation’s capital.

“Rules for thee but not for me…a long time favorite from the Democrat playbook. @joebiden, why are you being so hypocritical? You’re having your own personal fireworks show in DC, but South Dakotans are told no?” she said.

A second post tweeted, “Given this hypocrisy, we will be resubmitting our request to hold our celebration at Mount Rushmore on July 3rd. Stay tuned!”

“By July the 4, there’s a good chance you, your families and friends will be able to get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout and a barbeque and celebrate Independence Day,” Biden had said as he marked the one-year anniversary of the pandemic on March 11, according to The Associated Press.

“That doesn’t mean large events with lots of people together, but it does mean small groups will be able to get together,” he added.

The National Park Service appears to have changed gears somewhat from Biden’s original statement, announcing fireworks will return to the National Mall for 2021.

“This year’s display not only celebrates the 245th anniversary of American independence, but also marks an important step forward as the city emerges from the pandemic,” superintendent of National Mall and Memorial Parks Jeff Reinbold said in a statement, according to WRC-TV.

The outlet’s report also cautioned, “Anyone who is not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is asked to wear a mask. Everyone should wear a mask on public transportation under federal and D.C. regulations.”

Noem has taken numerous actions to return fireworks to Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day. But she has been shut down by the Biden administration or a federal court at seemingly every turn.

“Noem filed a lawsuit after the National Park Service rejected the state request for July 4th fireworks at the national monument,” according to KELO-TV.

“On June 2, a federal judge ruled against the lawsuit,” it added.

A fireworks celebration was held on July 4 in 2020 at Mount Rushmore and included an appearance by then-President Donald Trump.

In a letter from Noem to Biden in April, she accused the National Park Service of reneging on its Memorandum of Agreement to hold the event and noted that contact tracing did not find any cases linked to last year’s celebration at the monument.

The park service is “unable to grant a request to have fireworks at the Memorial” this year, NPS Regional Director Herbert Frost originally wrote in a March letter to South Dakota’s tourism department, according to The Hill.

“Potential risks to the park itself and to the health and safety of employees and visitors associated with the fireworks demonstration continue to be a concern and are still being evaluated as a result of the 2020 event,” Frost wrote.

Noem, a Republican, said the monument and fireworks are a natural partnership.

“There is a long history of celebrations of American independence at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, including fireworks displays from 1998 to 2009 and again in 2020,” she said in the letter to Biden, though as of yet, her words have not convinced the administration to change course.

