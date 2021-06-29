South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem blasted the Biden administration over its decision to ban Fourth of July fireworks at Mount Rushmore, claiming the decision “was political.”

“We’re disappointed there won’t be fireworks here this year. At the last minute, when President Biden came into office, the National Park Service pulled our permit to host the fireworks,” Noem told Fox News during an interview at Mount Rushmore published Tuesday morning.

“Our belief is truly that it was political. I believe that the Biden administration pulled the fireworks from us to be punitive,” she added.

Noem argued the Biden administration is pushing back after the state staged a fireworks show at Mount Rushmore in 2020 with then-President Donald Trump.

“They did not like us hosting it last year in the middle of COVID. They did not like the fact that President Trump was here celebrating with us, and that they had the ability to stop us from doing it this year. And they’re doing it for arbitrary reasons,” Noem claimed.

The governor also argued, “The Biden administration is trying to prevent us from recognizing how unique, special America is and from truly celebrating the honest history of this country.”

Noem resubmitted a request earlier in June to set off fireworks at Mount Rushmore after the Biden administration announced an Independence Day celebration in Washington, D.C.

The governor took to Twitter to call out President Joe Biden’s hypocrisy concerning his administration’s refusal to allow fireworks at her state’s top tourist destination despite launching similar plans for the nation’s capital.

“Rules for thee but not for me…a long time favorite from the Democrat playbook. @joebiden, why are you being so hypocritical? You’re having your own personal fireworks show in DC, but South Dakotans are told no?” she wrote.

Rules for thee but not for me…a long time favorite from the Democrat playbook. @joebiden, why are you being so hypocritical? You’re having your own personal fireworks show in DC, but South Dakotans are told no? https://t.co/4PPZkJ37hr — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) June 15, 2021

A second post stated: “Given this hypocrisy, we will be resubmitting our request to hold our celebration at Mount Rushmore on July 3rd. Stay tuned!”

Given this hypocrisy, we will be resubmitting our request to hold our celebration at Mount Rushmore on July 3rd. Stay tuned! — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) June 15, 2021

“By July the 4th, there’s a good chance you, your families and friends will be able to get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout and a barbeque and celebrate Independence Day,” Biden had said as he marked the one-year anniversary of the pandemic on March 11, according to a White House transcript of the event.

“That doesn’t mean large events with lots of people together, but it does mean small groups will be able to get together,” he added.

The National Park Service appears to have changed gears somewhat from Biden’s original statement, announcing fireworks will return to the National Mall for 2021.

“This year’s display not only celebrates the 245th anniversary of American independence, but also marks an important step forward as the city emerges from the pandemic,” superintendent of National Mall and Memorial Parks Jeff Reinbold said in a statement, according to WRC-TV.

The outlet’s report also cautioned, “Anyone who is not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is asked to wear a mask. Everyone should wear a mask on public transportation under federal and D.C. regulations.”

