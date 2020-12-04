More than 16 years after the death of former President Ronald Reagan, the country’s 40th president is still a source for wisdom, and many of his greatest quotes have proved to be timeless.

Sadly, many of them might actually apply more today than they ever did during the Cold War.

In 1975, Reagan told “60 Minutes” correspondent Mike Wallace, “If fascism ever comes to America, it will come in the name of liberalism.”

In 2020, we’ve seen leftists calling themselves “anti-fascist,” or “antifa,” use the fascist tactics of Hitler’s Brownshirts to assert their will on peaceful people and to intimidate those of a free society.

Reagan also notably said in his acclaimed and historic 1964 “A Time for Choosing” speech that America would never fall to a foreign nation, but would rather fall, if that were ever the case, to foreign ideas which were embraced by American citizens.

“Not too long ago, two friends of mine were talking to a Cuban refugee, a businessman who had escaped from Castro, and in the midst of his story one of my friends turned to the other and said, ‘We don’t know how lucky we are,'” Reagan said.

“And the Cuban stopped and said, ‘How lucky you are? I had someplace to escape to.’”

“In that sentence he told us the entire story. If we lose freedom here, there’s no place to escape to. This is the last stand on earth,” Reagan added in a speech which catapulted him to GOP superstardom.

A quick evaluation of the state of the country, and one doesn’t need a fact-checker to see that Reagan was really on to something.

But another great Reagan quote was used by South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a modern-day rising GOP star in her own right, to rebut a post on Twitter by presumptive president-elect Joe Biden this week.

Biden, or someone running his Twitter account, posted on Tuesday, “My message to everyone struggling right now is this: Help is on the way.”

My message to everyone struggling right now is this: Help is on the way. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 1, 2020

Of course, Biden (or some unnamed social media staffer) set the Democrat up for a smackdown from Noem by way of one of Reagan’s greatest quotes.

Noem tweeted, “I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.”

“I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.” https://t.co/GHjWPjwFcR pic.twitter.com/brznNkmcDh — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) December 2, 2020

The post included a GIF of the 40th president.

The quote Noem used was from 1986, according to Forbes.

After working with Democrats to reform the country’s tax code, Reagan famously quipped, “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.”

Biden’s plan for financially struggling Americans is to assist them by getting the government more involved in their health care, jobs, wallets and lives.

Arguably, most struggling Americans find themselves in their current predicament because of government by way of shutdowns of businesses and schools, which have killed jobs and people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A government solution to a problem created by government is always a scary proposition.

But nine months into a pandemic and its unfortunate economic effects, Biden is vowing to fix the problems his party has exacerbated in states and cities across the country with prolonged lockdowns.

For those who are students of history, we know that Biden, and others like him, are the same people who President Reagan warned us about so many years ago.

