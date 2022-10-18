Parler Share
News
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference on Oct. 6 in San Francisco.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference on Oct. 6 in San Francisco. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Gov. Newsom Blocks 74-Year-Old Woman's Parole, Says She 'Still Poses an Unreasonable Danger to Society'

 By Jack Davis  October 17, 2022 at 5:57pm
Parler Share

Manson family member Patricia Krenwinkel has been denied parole, with Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom saying she “still poses an unreasonable danger to society.”

Krenwinkel has spent about 53 years in prison, and in 2009 upon the death of Charles Manson follower Susan Atkins, she became the state’s longest-serving female inmate in California, People reported. Manson died in prison in 2017.

Although Newsom drew a line at Krenwinkel, as of January, Newsom has granted a total of 112 pardons, 109 commutations and 34 reprieves, according to a statement from his office.

However, in this case, he rejected a parole board recommendation to release the 74-year-old, who was convicted of seven counts of first-degree murder in the August 1969 murders that made Manson and his followers infamous.

The recommendation to free Krenwinkel came after 14 previous rejections from the parole board, according to CNN.

Trending:
ICYMI: Republican Booted from Town Hall Audience Before Opponent Who Refuses to Debate Took the Stage

“After an independent and thorough review, the evidence establishes that Ms. Krenwinkel is not suitable for parole and cannot be safely released from prison at this time,” Newsom said Friday.

Newsom said that despite her youth at the time of the killings, and her changes in prison, Krenwinkel should not be paroled.

Should Krenwinkel be paroled?

“Ms. Krenwinkel was not only a victim of Mr. Manson’s abuse. She was also a significant contributor to the violence and tragedy that became the Manson Family’s legacy,” Newsom said in his decision.

“Beyond the brutal murders she committed, she played a leadership role in the cult, and an enforcer of Mr. Manson’s tyranny,” he stated.

Newsom said Krenwinkel has not changed enough to be freed.

Related:
Rob Schneider Says He's 'Had It' with Democrats, Reveals Why Libs Made Him Ditch California

“Specifically, Ms. Krenwinkel has not developed sufficient insight into the causative factors of her crime and her triggers for antisocial thinking and conduct in the context of maladaptive relationships,” Newsom wrote, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“Krenwinkel fully accepted Mr. Manson’s racist, apocalyptical ideologies, and told the psychologist, ‘He was a survivalist to the max … racist to the max … we all accepted that. I believed in him…. I was in it completely,’” Newsom wrote.

During the 1969 Tate-LaBianca murders, Krenwinkel stabbed Abigail Folger 28 times.

“At her parole hearing, Ms. Krenwinkel accepted responsibility for her direct crimes, yet she continued to shift disproportionate blame to Mr. Manson for decisions and conduct within her control,” Newsom wrote.

Krenwinkel was initially sentenced to death in 1971, but that sentence was changed to life in prison when the state’s death penalty was thrown out.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Gov. Newsom Blocks 74-Year-Old Woman's Parole, Says She 'Still Poses an Unreasonable Danger to Society'
Report: Musician Brutally Executed in Own Home After Totally Snubbing Concert - Refused for 1 Major Reason
Missing Teen Found After High-Speed Crash, with a Gruesome Surprise Waiting in Trunk
NFL Player Gets Booted from Game by His Own Coach Over Sideline Antics
'Disgusting and Horrendous': NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Violently Attacks Fellow Driver, Then Clashes with Official
See more...

Conversation