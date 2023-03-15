Government Docs Reveal Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Has Secret Plan to Make Millions of Dollars

A filing with the U.S. Trademark and Patent Office has led to speculation that weeks after being mocked on “South Park” for participating in a “World Privacy Tour,” Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will be making a big public splash online.

Meghan is ready to revive her lifestyle blog, The Tig, according to the Daily Mirror.

The project is considered a threat to Goop, a blog by actress Gwyneth Paltrow, which the Mirror valued at £200 million.

The Mirror, which said the effort would be a full-time job, suggested that in addition to the staples of lifestyle blogs, such as food and fashion, Meghan “could also become a kind of agony aunt.”

The site quoted the patent office document as saying she would offer “commentary in the field of personal relationships.”

The venture could start up next week, the Mirror reported.

The U.K. Daily Mail said that during the Netflix series about Meghan and Prince Harry she gushed about The Tig.

“I’ve never really been the type of person to do only one thing, I guess that’s how my website was born,” she said then.

“There was fashion, tons of food, and travel — all the things that I loved. The Tig wasn’t just a hobby, it became a really successful business,” she said then.

Would you visit Meghan’s relaunched website? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (5 Votes) No: 99% (487 Votes)

The name was inspired by the wine Tignanello, according to People.

The blog ran from 2014 to 2017, when Meghan shut it down after becoming engaged to Harry.

She claimed at the time that one reason for the move was the focus more on her philanthropic endeavors.

In September 2019, Meghan renewed the trademark for The Tig, even though she had not yet left her royal family behind, according to Us.

At the time, Buckingham Palace released a statement saying, “There are absolutely no plans to relaunch The Tig. The lasting trademark is to prevent false branding, to avoid others purporting to be the Duchess or affiliated with her.”

Writing for The Cut, Claire Lampen noted that Meghan and Harry “preside over a burgeoning entertainment empire, which includes a podcast and books and Netflix docs and a lot of oversharing.”

“No better way to best the media than by becoming the media, so why not add a blog to the roster? Why not feed us informative posts on how to pack up your royal cottage in one fraught weekend after your husband’s estranged family evicts you via email? Why not give us tips about how to host a children’s birthday party that doubles as a ‘proxy war’ in the ongoing beef with your in-laws?” she wrote.

Celia Walden, a columnist for the Telegraph, put it simply in the headline of her column about the project: “Meghan wants to be a lifestyle guru. The problem is no one wants her advice.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.