Government Employee Suspended Without Pay After Post on Failed Trump Assassination
After an assassin’s bullet nearly ended the life of former President Donald Trump on Saturday at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, there were well wishes and prayers for the former president and his family from prominent Republicans and Democrats alike.
While that event brought terror as Trump supporter Corey Comperatore lost his life protecting his family and Trump himself barely escaped with his, left and right seemed to agree in resounding condemnation.
Unfortunately, there were exceptions to this as a few deranged leftists were actually dismayed that the shooter did not end Trump’s life.
Rick Notari works as the Community Outreach Manager for Lackawanna County in Pennsylvania.
In response to a post by sports commentator Rich Eisen on X, in which Eisen praised the Secret Service for protecting Trump, Notari replied, “It’s a shame the guy missed.”
Libs of Tiktok provided screenshots on Notari’s reply along with other information.
Meet Rick Notari, Community Outreach Manager for @LackCountyCR. He’s very sad that the sh**ter missed.
He’s a Government employee. Our taxes pay his salary.
Any comment @LackCountyCR? pic.twitter.com/SQCivloI1l
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 15, 2024
Upon bringing attention to Notari’s wishing the former president had actually met his end, Lackawanna County issued an official statement on Monday, saying Notari had been “indefinitely suspended.”
BREAKING: Rick Notari was “indefinitely suspended” following Libs of TikTok expose on his deranged comments regarding the attempted ass*ss*nat*on. https://t.co/8EfqUFLjD4 pic.twitter.com/5SOqLQ5nF5
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 15, 2024
According to WVIA-TV, County Commissioner Matt McGloin said of the situation, “An attempt on a former president’s, and current presidential candidate’s life, is a time for the country to come together to condemn political violence, rather than deepen existing divisions through inappropriate commentary on social media.”
Commissioner Chris Chermak commented that Notari had made, “a big mistake,” believing his comment was “totally inappropriate and … shouldn’t ever happen.”
In Saturday’s wake, Libs of Tik Tok has made a point to spotlight individuals who wished for the death of Trump by amplifying their posts via X.
On Monday, Tony Bendele — a firefighter in Sunbury, Pennsylvania announced his resignation after saying of the bullet that clipped Trump’s ear, “Too bad it didn’t hit him square.”
BREAKING: Tony has resigned his position as a firefighter https://t.co/vUhMeE43AL pic.twitter.com/UzbP61czW6
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 15, 2024
While these statements are appalling and vile considering Trump almost lost his life and one man — Corey Comperatore — did, some on the left will deem what happened to Notari and Bendele cancel culture.
Cancel culture has never been about violence or calls for violence. When someone is “canceled,” they face unjustifiable punishment for something they said or did that is deemed disagreeable to the dogmatic horde that value ideological adherence over freedom of expression.
The parameters of freedom of expression do not permit calls for violence. Therefore, being punished after calling for violence does not mean you have been canceled because you are out of bounds.
In rare instances, someone is canceled for something that happened when they were not even alive.
Take NASCAR driver Conor Daly for instance.
Daly lost a sponsor over his father using a racial slur a year before his son was born in the 1980s. That is cancel culture.
Cancel culture is not facing the consequences of supporting the assassination of a former president and current candidate.
