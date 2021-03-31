According to reported government estimates regarding the number of migrants expected to cross into the U.S. this year, President Joe Biden’s border crisis is only just beginning.

CNN, citing internal government calculations, reported immigration officials expect to encounter an estimated two million people at the border in 2021. Officials also reportedly believe a great many of those people are not expected to be families or unaccompanied minors, either.

Despite the fact that there are tens of thousands of children currently stuck in cramped facilities, there is no deterrent for more coming every day.

There is also no deterrent for adults and families making the trek north and ultimately expecting to find themselves in communities across the country.

“US Border Patrol encounters are also expected to be largely made up of single adults, who are being turned away at the US southern border as soon as they’re encountered under a public health order, and as a result, might also account for repeat crossers,” CNN reported.

TRENDING: 13 States Sue Biden Admin Over 'Egregious' Power Grab Buried in COVID Relief Package

If Biden and officials at the Department of Homeland Security were hoping for a quick end to this crisis, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

The administration has made it clear unaccompanied minors are here to stay. That fact, combined with talk that mass amnesty is on the horizon, and there is simply no stopping the influx of people headed this way seeking to take advantage of the self-described “nice guy” president.

There is in fact another caravan forming to head this way from Central America at this very moment, the New York Post reported.

What could have prevented such a disaster from occurring? For starters, Biden could have avoided portraying the border as a temporarily closed imaginary line on a map while on the stump last year.

Do you think the Biden administration will attempt to curtail border crossings? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 4% (2 Votes) 96% (50 Votes)

Democrats would have also done themselves — and the American people — a favor by embracing law and order on the border before blaming a non-crisis on what they would eventually turn into a catastrophe.

But in October, Biden lamented former President Barack Obama’s record number of deportations in front of the entire country — and world — during the second and final presidential debate.

“Let me ask about your immigration policy, Mr. Vice President. The Obama administration did fail to deliver immigration reform, which had been a key promise during the administration. It also presided over record deportations as well as family detentions at the border before changing course. So why should voters trust you with an immigration overhaul now?” moderator Kristen Welker asked Biden.

Biden might as well have laid out a welcome mat with his response.

RELATED: Catholic Priest Savages Biden, Doesn't Go Easy on Him Just Because They Share the Same Religion

“Because we made a mistake. It made — it took too long to get it right. Took too long to get it right. I’ll be president of the United States, not vice president of the United States,” he said. “And the fact is, and I’ve made it very clear, within 100 days, I’m going to send to the United States Congress a pathway to citizenship for over 11 million undocumented people.”

Biden would go on to criticize former President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy for migrants seeking asylum.

“This is the first president in the history of the United States of America that anybody seeking asylum has to do it in another country. That’s never happened before in America,” Biden said, attacking Trump over his administration’s strict border enforcement policies.

“That’s never happened before in America,” he added. “You come to the United States and you make your case. That’s how you seek asylum, based on the following, on the following premise, why I deserve it under American law. They’re sitting in squalor on the other side of the river.”

That was after nearly a year of open borders rhetoric.

Would-be border crossers are no longer sitting in “squalor” on the other side of the river.

Under Biden, a record two million migrants are expected to cross the border, and they’re likely all expecting “nice guy” Biden to let them in, to offer them residency and probably citizenship. There is also a chance many of these unvetted people will be voting in coming elections.

CNN noted border crossings haven’t surpassed one million since 2006, which pokes a hole in the Biden theory that crossings right now are increasing due to weather.

Border states must be in for an uncharacteristically moderate spring and summer, as the border crisis is about to overwhelm not only Customs and Border Protection agents, but the communities where these people will ultimately end up residing — unless the Biden administration changes course quickly.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.