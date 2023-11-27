Government Inspectors Discover 'Alarming' Conditions at Prison Housing Ghislaine Maxwell

Is Ghislaine Maxwell being mistreated in federal prison?

The Department of Justice’s Office of the Inspector General raised serious concerns about conditions at Federal Correctional Institute, Tallahassee in a report earlier this month.

Authorities identified “alarming” deficiencies regarding the slammer in the report.

“We observed inmates being served moldy bread and vegetables rotting in a refrigerator in a food preparation area at the female prison,” observers indicated.

The prison is also blighted with an epidemic of leaky roofs and walls — with inmates resorting to desperate measures to keep dry.

“We observed housing areas in which feminine hygiene products were being used to absorb water from leaking windows,” the report reads.

Inspectors also found inoperable toilets and showers in communal hygiene areas.

The prison also struggles with severe understaffing — a problem that negatively impacts inmate safety and the surveillance capabilities of the institutions.

The British heiress has been incarcerated at the facility since late 2021.

The prison is primarily intended to house women, but inspectors made a frank admission about the gender composition of the facility.

“[Tallahassee] also had the largest number of transgender inmates in the [Bureau of Prisons]: 119 at the time of our inspection.”

The facility’s policies for housing female-identifying male inmates aren’t entirely clear.

Maxwell was convicted of five counts of federal sex trafficking that year.

The socialite — serving as the “madame” of the infamous pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein — has maintained her innocence, seeking even to discredit those who described her role in Epstein’s trafficking ring in an interview behind bars.

Maxwell — only one of the prison’s roughly 750 inmates — isn’t mentioned by name in the report.

The disgraced sex offender hasn’t risen above the frequent feuds and conflicts that often color prison life, according to some reports.

Maxwell has expressed concerns for her own safety in the light of alleged threats from two Cuban inmates, according to the Daily Mail.

The prisoners are said to have threatened Maxwell with retaliation after a report to staff on her behalf landed the pair more than a month of time in solitary confinement.

