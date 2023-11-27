Share
News

Government Inspectors Discover 'Alarming' Conditions at Prison Housing Ghislaine Maxwell

 By Richard Moorhead  November 27, 2023 at 1:04pm
Share

Is Ghislaine Maxwell being mistreated in federal prison?

The Department of Justice’s Office of the Inspector General raised serious concerns about conditions at Federal Correctional Institute, Tallahassee in a report earlier this month.

Authorities identified “alarming” deficiencies regarding the slammer in the report.

“We observed inmates being served moldy bread and vegetables rotting in a refrigerator in a food preparation area at the female prison,” observers indicated.

The prison is also blighted with an epidemic of leaky roofs and walls — with inmates resorting to desperate measures to keep dry.

Trending:
Funeral Home Owners Slapped with Over 200 Felony Charges After Report of Disturbing Smell from Building

“We observed housing areas in which feminine hygiene products were being used to absorb water from leaking windows,” the report reads.

Inspectors also found inoperable toilets and showers in communal hygiene areas.


The prison also struggles with severe understaffing — a problem that negatively impacts inmate safety and the surveillance capabilities of the institutions.

The British heiress has been incarcerated at the facility since late 2021.

The prison is primarily intended to house women, but inspectors made a frank admission about the gender composition of the facility.

“[Tallahassee] also had the largest number of transgender inmates in the [Bureau of Prisons]: 119 at the time of our inspection.”

The facility’s policies for housing female-identifying male inmates aren’t entirely clear.

Maxwell was convicted of five counts of federal sex trafficking that year.

Related:
Apparent Coup Attempt Defeated, President Says Leaders Have Been Arrested After Failed Assault on Barracks

The socialite — serving as the “madame” of the infamous pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein — has maintained her innocence, seeking even to discredit those who described her role in Epstein’s trafficking ring in an interview behind bars.

Maxwell — only one of the prison’s roughly 750 inmates — isn’t mentioned by name in the report.

The disgraced sex offender hasn’t risen above the frequent feuds and conflicts that often color prison life, according to some reports.

Maxwell has expressed concerns for her own safety in the light of alleged threats from two Cuban inmates, according to the Daily Mail.

The prisoners are said to have threatened Maxwell with retaliation after a report to staff on her behalf landed the pair more than a month of time in solitary confinement.

A Note from Our Founder:

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going.

 

If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today.

 

I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country.

 

Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by becoming a member today.

Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Government Inspectors Discover 'Alarming' Conditions at Prison Housing Ghislaine Maxwell
Ex-LA Gangster Who Shot and Paralyzed 16-Year-Old Girl is Free, Works in Department of Public Safety Thanks to Newsom
Horrific Thanksgiving Apartment Explosion Leaves 10 Firefighters Injured, Families Displaced
Conor McGregor Offers Reward to Hero Who Stopped Knife-Wielding Attacker in Ireland
Anti-Islam Candidate Geert Wilders Pulls Off Big Election Upset
See more...

Conversation