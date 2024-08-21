Share
Commentary

Government Makes Troubling Admission About Past Job Growth in New Report

 By Michael Schwarz  August 21, 2024 at 11:53am
Share

America’s decadent ruling class hates us.

If you doubt this, or if you wonder how much they hate us, then you need only look at the way they reacted to the most grotesque miscalculation of nationwide employment statistics in recent memory.

According to Forbes, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Wednesday that its previous estimates had exaggerated U.S. job creation by 818,000 jobs for the period between March 2023 and March 2024.

In short, agents of the federal government once again did not tell the truth.

Instead of creating 2.9 million jobs in that 12-month period as previously estimated, the U.S. economy created only 2.1 million jobs per the new figures.

Trending:
RFK Jr.'s VP Pick Outlines Democrats' Election Nightmare, Which Could Be a Rude Awakening for Kamala Harris

Incredibly, however, Forbes cited “experts” who downplayed the exaggerated job numbers.

For one thing, economists expected a downward revision, “with Goldman Sachs economists forecasting one of 600,000 to 1 million.”

Well, as long as insiders knew the real employment numbers the rest of us should sleep comfortably, right?

It got worse.

In fact, one insider predicted a future revision upward based on calculations that should make Americans’ blood boil.

Do you trust the government to tell the truth about the economy?

According to Forbes, a Goldman Sachs economist labeled the report “likely ‘erroneous’ and ‘misleading,’ estimating the new forecast likely overstated the error by 400,000 to 600,000, due in large part to the methodology mostly excluding unauthorized immigrants, a group which strongly contributes to overall job growth.”

In other words, a grossly misleading and criminally optimistic jobs report, which told Americans that their economy stood in much better shape than it actually did, made no difference to a Goldman Sachs economist because, as the economist explained, some uncounted jobs went to illegal immigrants.

Now do you understand how much they hate us? Our livelihood means nothing to them as long as they and their friends have cheap labor.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their surrogates in the Democratic Party have enjoyed the benefit of lying about their administration’s record on job creation.

Related:
Microsoft Reportedly Lays Off DEI Team with a Brutal Message

Reactions to the downward revision came swiftly on the social media platform X.

For instance, Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah called it a “disastrous report.”

“Statistics show that all of the job growth Kamala Harris and Joe Biden’s claim to have created has not been for American citizens. It has entirely gone to illegal immigrants whom they have imported at great harm to our country,” Lee wrote.

Kayleigh McEnany of Fox News, former White House press secretary under President Donald Trump, called it the “LARGEST downward revision in 15 years.”

“Will Democrats continue to use their ‘job creation’ talking point?” McEnany wrote.

Others also connected the job report to the 2024 election.

For instance, one X user asked, “Why don’t they just report it correctly the first time? Were they lying for purposes of election propaganda?”

In Michigan on Tuesday, Trump indicated that he had heard a preliminary report of inflated job numbers. He called those earlier estimates not erroneous but “fraudulent.”

In fact, the former president hinted that the initial estimate involved government shenanigans.

“You want to be a bad person in high office, you can be a bad person,” Trump said somewhat cryptically.

Moments later, Trump described the revision as “a terrible insult to our economy.”

Indeed, the entire spectacle amounts to an insult.

First, an irregularity once again worked in the establishment’s favor by allowing Democrats to construct a false narrative.

That narrative, of course, has allowed establishment shills to cite government data in defense of the Biden-Harris economy.

Now, after the BLS admitted its error, a Goldman Sachs economist sounded an optimistic note thanks to illegal immigrants filling hitherto unreported jobs.

In short, the entire loathsome establishment hates us and makes no effort to hide it.

Vote accordingly on Nov. 5.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Angel Reese Has Perfect Response to Pro-Kamala Reporter: 'I Respect This Answer'
Burger King Cook Who Never Missed a Day of Work in 27-Year Career Chooses New Path After Chain Gives Mediocre Gift
PBS Reporter Backtracks After Giving Disparaging False Report About Trump On-Air: 'This Was a Mistake'
Bill Clinton Repeatedly Breaks Democrats' Kamala Harris Rule During DNC Speech: 'That Shows You're a Virulent Racist'
Trump Team Drops Bomb During Oprah Winfrey's DNC Speech as Past Letter Comes Back to Haunt Her
See more...

Conversation