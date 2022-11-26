If publicity stunts could save the planet, Greta Thunberg could already settled into anonymity in Stockholm and resumed her life as a 19-year-old.

Apparently, that’s not how it works, though — which is why, naturally, she’s part of another publicity stunt.

On Friday, Thunberg — along with another few hundred activists under the age of 26 — delivered a lawsuit to a Swedish court on Friday, suing the government for what they claim is insufficient attention to mitigating climate change.

According to The Associated Press, the suit is being filed and prepared by Aurora, a Swedish youth organization.

“Sweden has never treated the climate crisis like a crisis,” said Anton Foley, an Aurora spokesman.

“Sweden is failing in its responsibility and breaking the law.”

The 87-page lawsuit, filed in Stockholm District Court, claims the Swedish government is violating their human rights by not reducing carbon emissions and imposing resource austerity on its people.

And, of course, marching front-and-center is everyone’s favorite strident Nordic adolescent.

“Today on Black Friday is the perfect day to sue the state over its insufficient climate policies,” Thunberg tweeted.

“So that’s what we did. See you in court!”

No word on why Black Friday is necessarily the perfect day to sue Sweden in Swedish court, especially since the country doesn’t celebrate American Thanksgiving. What, did the group get 35 percent off their legal team? Did they have to line up at Stockholm District Court and rush the door once it opened at midnight? I’m hoping it’s not the latter, for I fear Greta would get trampled.

This is abominably silly stuff, which means it’s about par for the course when it comes to Thunberg. It’s unclear what actually precipitated the move, although, as The Hill notes, she was among the many activists who were unhappy the world leaders meeting at the COP27 conference in Egypt earlier this month didn’t produce more extreme forced scarcity and wealth redistribution than they already did.

Activists had wanted a hard cap that would limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius — which, by the metrics that the climate-change Chicken Littles are using, would be nearly impossible without plunging humanity into a new Dark Ages.

“Without any binding commitments to rapidly and immediately reduce greenhouse gases, the world stands no chance to deliver on the 1,5°C limit, and by doing so minimising risks of uprooting the life supporting systems we all depend on and endangering countless human lives,” Thunberg said in a tweet.

This is in spite of the fact that numerous developed countries — including Sweden and, more importantly, the United States — agreed to establish a so-called “loss and damage” fund, which will shift massive amounts of capital to developing countries.

“The precise amount to be spent on climate reparations hasn’t been determined yet, but it will likely be enormous, as the fund’s estimates of alleged damages are measured in hundreds of billions of dollars annually,” Andrew Follett wrote at National Review.

“The small island nation of Vanuatu alone has claimed its ‘starting point’ for climate compensation is $177 million. And all of this is on top of the $100 billion that the U.S. and other wealthy countries have already pledged, in a previous agreement, to donate to ‘developing nations’ as compensation for environmental harms. Indeed, one study claimed that ‘climate finance needs’ could reach $290 billion to $580 billion in 2030 and rise to more than $1 trillion per year in 2050.”

But then, these are facts and that’s not really the plane Thunberg operates on. She’s neither a climate scientist nor an economist, nor indeed an expert on any area of human development and sustenance. What she is an expert on, however, is getting attention.

And therein lies the paradox: If attention saved the world, she’d be done by now. She’s not, which is why she’s suing Sweden. To get more attention. Which won’t save the world. Lather, rinse, repeat ad nauseam.

