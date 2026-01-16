Share
Commentary
Illegal aliens racked up more than $1 billion in hospital bills in Texas alone during 2025, according to a report released by the state's Health and Human Services Commission.
Commentary
Illegal aliens racked up more than $1 billion in hospital bills in Texas alone during 2025, according to a report released by the state's Health and Human Services Commission. (Dragon Claws - iStock / Getty Images)

Government Report Shows Red State Gave Over $1 Billion in Medical Care to Illegals in Less Than One Year

 By C. Douglas Golden  January 16, 2026 at 11:49am
Share

If you wonder why American health care is so expensive, perhaps you should take a good long look at how much of it is being given to non-Americans — even in red states.

According to new data from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and first released by Texas Scorecard, illegal aliens imposed a $1,050,642,864 burden on the state’s hospitals in fiscal year 2025, with 313,742 visits being recorded by those “not legally present.”

Because yes, even in Texas, we have to use euphemisms for “illegal alien.” But I digress.

As TheBlaze noted, the data were collected and released all because of the efforts of Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott, who signed an executive order in August of 2024 mandating that state hospitals begin recording how much of the burden of medical care could be chalked up to illegal aliens.

And, yes, in less than a full fiscal year — numbers only began being recorded in November of 2024 — there was over $1 billion in care involving illegal aliens.

About $230 million of this was for emergency department visits.

Inpatient care, meanwhile, was over $820 million. In other words, long-term hospitalizations were what was costing Texas the most, with over $565 million from non-Medicaid and non- Children’s Health Insurance Program patients.

And even with two months unreported, Texas Scorecard noted in its Wednesday report, “the reported costs far exceed earlier estimates.

“In 2021, Attorney General Ken Paxton estimated Texans were paying between $579 million and $717 million annually in uncompensated care for illegal aliens. The partial FY 2025 totals alone already surpass that range,” the outlet reported.

But then, why should we even be surprised?

Under Joe Biden’s administration, over 10 million illegal aliens entered the United States, and Texas was by far the most active area for these illegal crossings. Not all these illegal immigrants ended up settling in Texas, but enough of them did that numerous reports of overwhelmed public services were commonplace during the worst periods of the border crisis.

And this is before Texas bused hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants out of its state and to places where they wanted to go — making cities like Chicago, Denver, and New York hopping mad about the whole thing.

Related:
White House Credits Mass Deportations for Tumbling Home and Gas Prices in Major Cities

Operation Lone Star, which was meant to enforce immigration law at the state level when the federal government wouldn’t, had apprehended 516,300 illegal immigrants as of July 2024, and while it bused many of those who stayed out of state, there were still plenty who remained in Texas.

If you don’t believe me, the numbers don’t lie: Ken Paxton, not known as a man who understates things when it comes to the costs of illegal immigration, pegged the upper limit of uncompensated care at $717 million just a few years ago.

This was actually short by a margin of almost $300 million now.

Joe Biden’s manufactured border crisis will continue to have ripple effects in the years and decades to come. To the extent a social safety net is desirable, we’ll be less inclined to offer it, because we know it’ll be abused by people who shouldn’t be here but were cynically allowed in because demographics is destiny to some people.

And to the extent that we’re forced to pay for the safety net because medical care must be provided and illegal aliens are less likely to pay for obvious reasons, those of us who do pay for our medical care will end up paying more, all because the left found our border a hassle to protect. Nice going, guys.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Opinion: Thanks to the Woke Mind Virus Renee Good's Son, 6, Will Grow up Without Parents - Satan Used, Abused, and Abandoned This Woman
81 GOP Lawmakers Just Voted to Fund an Elite Org That Exists to Elect Democrats and Suppress MAGA
Barbarians at the Gate: What Leftist in Minneapolis Said As Rioters Attempted to Storm ICE Facility Proves We Need the Insurrection Act Now
Government Report Shows Red State Gave Over $1 Billion in Medical Care to Illegals in Less Than One Year
Libs Pounce on Trump's 'No Midterms' Joke, but Forget They Seriously Called to End Midterms Under Obama
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation