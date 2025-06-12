Share
Government Settles Ashli Babbitt Suit, Destroying the 'Evil, Partisan Narrative That Justified Her Outrageous Killing'

 By Samuel Short  June 12, 2025 at 8:57am
The family of Ashli Babbitt won’t see the Capitol police officer who shot her behind bars, but they will get some closure now that the federal government has settled her wrongful death lawsuit.

On Friday, Judicial Watch announced it secured a $4.975 million settlement from the government relating to a wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of Babbit’s family in connection with her death on Jan. 6, 2021.

That day, the 35-year-old Air Force veteran entered the Capitol, reaching the doors of the Speaker’s Lobby.

According to Politico, Babbitt attempted to enter the lobby through a shattered window when a shot rang out and she fell backward.

Officer Michael Byrd had discharged his weapon, fatally wounding her.

The Judicial Watch lawsuit maintained that Byrd shot Babbitt before he could see her hands, discern what her intentions were, or realize that she was a woman.

It states, “Ashli was unarmed. Her hands were up in the air, empty, and in plain view of Lt. Byrd and other officers in the lobby.”

According to the lawsuit, “Lt. Byrd, who is a (U.S. Capitol Police) commander and was the incident commander for the House on January 6, 2021, shot Ashli as she raised herself up into the opening of the right door sidelight .… Not one member of Congress was in the lobby, which was guarded by multiple armed police officers. Additional armed police officers were in the hallway outside the lobby and/or on the adjoining stairway.


“Ashli could not have seen Lt. Byrd, who was positioned far to Ashli’s left and on the opposite side of the doors, near an opening to the Retiring Room, a distance of approximately 15 feet and an angle of approximately 160 degrees.”

Should there be criminal charges in the death of Babbitt?

Politico said the lawsuit was filed in California by Babbittt’s family for wrongful death, assault, battery, and claims of negligence.

Byrd was never formally punished, as he was cleared by local and federal authorities.


Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton commented on the significance of the settlement. “This fair settlement is a historic and necessary step for justice for Ashli Babbitt’s family. Ashli should never have been killed, and this settlement destroys the evil, partisan narrative that justified her outrageous killing and protected her killer.

“Judicial Watch’s team spent years investigating, litigating, and exposing the truth about Ashli’s homicide. And credit goes to the hundreds of thousands of Judicial Watch members who supported this cause!”

Fitton also commended President Donald Trump for his unwavering support of Babbitt’s family through the effort, saying, “President Trump was an absolute rock in supporting Ashli’s family and advocating for justice!”

Will the settlement reignite the left’s tired, played-out narrative over that day?

It’s likely, given that for years after the fact, Americans were forced to sit through sham hearings and grossly biased news specials, interviews, and anything else to vilify Trump and his supporters for the events of that day.

Babbitt’s family cannot get her back, but this is a major step in the government taking some responsibility for the injustices of Jan.6.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




