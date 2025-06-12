The family of Ashli Babbitt won’t see the Capitol police officer who shot her behind bars, but they will get some closure now that the federal government has settled her wrongful death lawsuit.

On Friday, Judicial Watch announced it secured a $4.975 million settlement from the government relating to a wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of Babbit’s family in connection with her death on Jan. 6, 2021.

That day, the 35-year-old Air Force veteran entered the Capitol, reaching the doors of the Speaker’s Lobby.

According to Politico, Babbitt attempted to enter the lobby through a shattered window when a shot rang out and she fell backward.

Officer Michael Byrd had discharged his weapon, fatally wounding her.

The Judicial Watch lawsuit maintained that Byrd shot Babbitt before he could see her hands, discern what her intentions were, or realize that she was a woman.

It states, “Ashli was unarmed. Her hands were up in the air, empty, and in plain view of Lt. Byrd and other officers in the lobby.”

According to the lawsuit, “Lt. Byrd, who is a (U.S. Capitol Police) commander and was the incident commander for the House on January 6, 2021, shot Ashli as she raised herself up into the opening of the right door sidelight .… Not one member of Congress was in the lobby, which was guarded by multiple armed police officers. Additional armed police officers were in the hallway outside the lobby and/or on the adjoining stairway.

.@TomFitton: Ashli Babbitt’s killer should never have been anywhere near that scene, let alone even having a gun. He left his gun in the bathroom in the middle of the Capitol Visitor Center. He was involved in an improper shooting near his home.https://t.co/8cEtreGVFO pic.twitter.com/exLAhd8s6F — Judicial Watch ⚖️ (@JudicialWatch) June 11, 2025



“Ashli could not have seen Lt. Byrd, who was positioned far to Ashli’s left and on the opposite side of the doors, near an opening to the Retiring Room, a distance of approximately 15 feet and an angle of approximately 160 degrees.”

Should there be criminal charges in the death of Babbitt? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (182 Votes) No: 1% (1 Votes)

Politico said the lawsuit was filed in California by Babbittt’s family for wrongful death, assault, battery, and claims of negligence.

Byrd was never formally punished, as he was cleared by local and federal authorities.

🚨BREAKING: A settlement has been reached in principle over the death of Ashli Babbitt, who was shot by a Capitol officer on Jan. 6, the Trump administration confirms, according to POLITICO. pic.twitter.com/qsg9Sx0eEl — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 2, 2025



Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton commented on the significance of the settlement. “This fair settlement is a historic and necessary step for justice for Ashli Babbitt’s family. Ashli should never have been killed, and this settlement destroys the evil, partisan narrative that justified her outrageous killing and protected her killer.

“Judicial Watch’s team spent years investigating, litigating, and exposing the truth about Ashli’s homicide. And credit goes to the hundreds of thousands of Judicial Watch members who supported this cause!”

Fitton also commended President Donald Trump for his unwavering support of Babbitt’s family through the effort, saying, “President Trump was an absolute rock in supporting Ashli’s family and advocating for justice!”

Will the settlement reignite the left’s tired, played-out narrative over that day?

It’s likely, given that for years after the fact, Americans were forced to sit through sham hearings and grossly biased news specials, interviews, and anything else to vilify Trump and his supporters for the events of that day.

Babbitt’s family cannot get her back, but this is a major step in the government taking some responsibility for the injustices of Jan.6.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.