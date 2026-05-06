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The New York Times Building, a 52-story skyscraper on the west side of Midtown Manhattan, is seen in a file photo dated Jan. 15, 2025, in New York City.
The New York Times Building, a 52-story skyscraper on the west side of Midtown Manhattan, is seen in a file photo dated Jan. 15, 2025, in New York City. (Al Drago / Getty Images)

Government Sues New York Times for Alleged Discrimination Against White Man

 By Joe Saunders  May 5, 2026 at 5:12pm
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The New York Times is making news itself these days, with a “diversity and inclusion” drive that’s dragged it into court.

One of the most influential liberal news outlets in the nation is facing a federal lawsuit from President Donald Trump’s administration over alleged discrimination against an unidentified white male employee in favor of women, blacks, and other nonwhites when a promotion was at stake.

And the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission clearly isn’t fooling around.

In the lawsuit, according to the New York Post, the alleged victim claimed the Times employee had been passed over for a promotion in favor of a final panel of candidates that included “a white woman, a Black man, an Asian female and a multiracial female.”

According to a New York Times report about the suit, the alleged victim claimed that the promotion of a white man would fail to follow the newspaper’s own goals as described in a 2021 document called “Call to Action.”

“A decrease in the percentage of White male employees (whether new hires, existing employees, or those in leadership, as appropriate) was a necessary consequence for the NYT to achieve these results,” the article noted, citing the lawsuit.

The man at the heart of the issue has been working at the newspaper since 2014, according to the New York Times report. Last year, he applied for a job as deputy real estate editor, the newspaper stated. He did get one interview for the job, but never made it to the panel interview stage.

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The EEOC lawsuit claims he is more qualified than the person who received the promotion.

The lawsuit seeks to force The New York Times to stop “discriminating against employees because of race or sex” and “eradicate the effects of its past and present unlawful employment practices,” the newspaper reported.

There’s no way of knowing from the outside whether the lawsuit has merit, or whether the man is, in fact, more qualified than the individual who eventually got the seat. However, the newspaper does have an explicit “Diversity and Inclusion” program that breaks down its staff and leadership by race and sex.

As news of the lawsuit spread, many social media users immediately took to the cyber world to accuse The New York Times of bypassing the man because of the color of his skin:

Times spokeswoman Rhoades Ha denied the claims of discrimination in their entirety.

“The allegation centers on a single personnel decision for one of over 100 deputy positions across the newsroom, yet the E.E.O.C.’s filing makes sweeping claims that ignore the facts to fit a predetermined narrative,” she said,” according to her newspaper.

“Neither race nor gender played a role in this decision — we hired the most qualified candidate, and she is an excellent editor.”

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Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




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