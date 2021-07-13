Government Watchdog: Hunter Biden's Laptop Confirms 'Joe Biden Was a Direct Beneficiary' of Son's Shady Deals

The Government Accountability Institute is alleging that President Joe Biden benefited from Hunter Biden’s business deals, according to data from his laptop.

“We do have a copy, by the way, here at GAI, of [Hunter Biden’s] laptop and all the files,” the institute’s president, Peter Schweizer, said Monday on “The Sean Hannity Show.”

“It confirms that Joe Biden was a direct beneficiary.”

Schweizer said his team “cross-referenced” his emails with then-Vice President Joe Biden’s Secret Service travel records to verify that the emails are legitimate.







“We began with the assumption, ‘How can we demonstrate whether the emails are real?’ … We have, for example, Hunter Biden’s Secret Service travel records. They were released by [Wisconsin Republican] Sen. [Ron] Johnson’s committee. These are the official records that say the Secret Service traveled with Hunter to this location, to that location, etc.,” he said in the same Hannity interview.

“So we asked, ‘Do the emails on Hunter Biden’s laptop correspond with the travel records?’ If our email references that [Hunter] is in Dubai on a certain date, does that line up with the Secret Service travel records? Absolutely, 100 percent.”

“So there is no question. Of course, Hunter Biden hasn’t denied it. But there’s no question that the laptop emails that we have possession of are 100 percent accurate and correspond directly with existing material, and the information is devastating,” Schweizer continued.

He explained that GAI is compiling a report that should be ready by the end of the year that will explain its discoveries.

“We’re in the middle of the investigation now, but by the end of the year it will be completed, and it will take on a far more sinister tone than it has even now in terms of what it says about the Biden family and the vulnerabilities of the Biden family,” Schweizer said. “It’s that bad.”

When most people heard the story about Hunter Biden’s laptop, it sounded too juicy to be true.

As more details have emerged about the contents of the laptop, it certainly seems like there is going to be a major story here in the coming months.

Of course, nobody should expect the left-wing media to report on it, despite their constant investigative reporting on former President Donald Trump.

Hunter Biden has repeatedly used his last name as a tool to get ahead, including landing a high-paying gig as a board member of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

In addition to the laptop concerns, he and the White House are raising significant ethics concerns about his pricey art sales, as the buyers will not be publicly disclosed.

It is unclear what new revelations will come out of the GAI’s findings, but the real question is if anything would happen afterward.

For now, the public can only speculate about the laptop’s full contents until more details are revealed.

