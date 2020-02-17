Government Watchdog: There's 'Strong Evidence of Criminal Misconduct' by Hunter Biden

The head of the conservative government watchdog organization Judicial Watch said officials are now closing in on the truth in their investigation of the son of Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Within the past year, questions have emerged over Hunter Biden’s activities as a well-paid member of the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company, while his father was the point man for the Obama administration’s Ukraine policy.

Further questions emerged over the role of Joe Biden in short-circuiting an investigation into the company, something about which he later bragged.

Earlier this month, Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin sought to unearth Hunter Biden’s travel records, according to the Washington Examiner.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in an interview with One America News Network that what they learn could be significant.

TRENDING: After Schiff's Disastrous Impeachment, Pelosi Appoints 'Whistleblower Ombudsman'

“This would be the sort of basic investigative work one would do if you were trying to figure out where a person like Hunter Biden was and who he was traveling with during the Obama presidency,” Fitton said.

He said the Senate should have help in its work.

“I would suggest also they look into Joe Biden’s travels as well, especially to China and Ukraine, who was on the plane with him, and find details on that,” Fitton said. “But this is the sort of basic investigative work that, frankly, the Justice Department should be doing as well given the strong evidence of criminal misconduct by at least Hunter Biden.”

Fitton said the unlike the Democrat-led impeachment effort against President Donald Trump, the investigation into Hunter Biden is honing in on real corruption.

Should the Justice Department investigate the Bidens? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (611 Votes) 0% (2 Votes)

“It shows you that the Democrats have failed to distract sensible people from the in-your-face corruption that has emerged. The evidence that emerged wasn’t misconduct by President Trump but problems with Joe Biden and his son, Hunter,” he said.

Fitton said that by following the Secret Service, investigators can piece together where Hunter Biden was.

“One of the negatives of having Secret Service protection is there’s accountability about what the Secret Service is doing and what the costs are,” he said. “Because of that, we will have insight as to where Hunter Biden was traveling while he was receiving the Secret Service protection.”

Fitton said the investigation is necessary because “there’s no evidence that it was a legitimate business relationship or that Biden had the background or capability to serve on the board.”

RELATED: Lara Trump Tears into 'The View' Over Their 'Glaring' Biden Hypocrisy

“The payments were out of the ordinary and extraordinary, suggesting some other improprieties,” he said. “Now we have Rudy Giuliani with documents, some of which are from court cases here in the United States, that suggest the money that he was receiving, in part, was laundered.”

“This Biden scandal ain’t going away,” Fitton said.

In addition to the travel records, senators are seeking bank records related to Hunter Biden, according to the Washington Examiner.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.