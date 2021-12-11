Share
Governor Comes Forward After Violent Tornado Outbreak, Tells Public the Horrific News

 By Jack Davis  December 11, 2021 at 11:05am
Up to 100 people were killed Friday when tornadoes ripped through western Kentucky.

Gov. Andy Beshear estimated dozens of people were killed in Mayfield, where the roof was ripped off a candle factory, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

“At least one of our towns [is] totally devastated. But we’re strong, we’re resilient. We will grieve, but we will rebuild,” he said.

The scope of damage dwarfs that of past tornadoes.

“This is going to be some of the worst tornado damage that we’ve seen in a long time,” Beshear said, according to WLKY-TV. “This is likely to be the most severe tornado outbreak in our state’s history.”

“We believe our death toll from this event will exceed 50 Kentuckians and probably end up 70 to 100.”

“Remember, each of these lives are children of God, irreplaceable to their families and their communities,” he said.

Storm chaser Michael Gordon said first responders were finding both the living and the dead amid the rubble, according to CNN.

“It’s kind of hard to talk about,” Gordon said. “They’re digging in that rubble by hand right now.”

“It’s changed the landscape … here in Mayfield,” Kentucky State Police Lt. Dean Patterson said. “We’re seeing [destruction] that none of us have ever seen before.”


“This will be one of the most significant, the most extensive disasters that Kentucky has faced,” said Kentucky emergency management director Michael Dossett.

The tornado that slammed Mayfield began on a 200-mile path in northeastern Arkansas and moved through Missouri and Tennessee before hitting Kentucky.

Beshear mobilized the National Guard and asked President Joe Biden to declare a federal state of emergency, according to WLKY.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Conversation

