Governor Declares 'There’s No Constitutional Right To Walk Around Without a Mask'

By Jennifer Jean Miller
Published November 24, 2020 at 4:49pm
Maryland’s Republican Governor Larry Hogan doubled down on Monday, claiming the U.S. Constitution doesn’t uphold residents’ rights to publicly unmask.

“What part don’t you understand?” Hogan asked at a press conference.

“You wear the mask,” he added. “There’s no constitutional right to walk around without a mask.”

“We did it in 1918, I don’t know why we can’t do it now,” Hogan continued.

WJZ-TV reported on Hogan’s comparison between mask-wearing and drunk driving, discussed toward the end of his conference.

“It’s sort of like saying I have a constitutional right to drive drunk,” Hogan said. “I have ave a constitutional right to not wear a seat belt or to yell fire in a crowded movie theater or to not follow the speed limit.”

“We’re talking about one-quarter of a million people dying already, more than the Korean War, the Gulf War and the Vietnam War added together,” Hogan claimed.

According to WJZ, Maryland requires masks at all indoor public locations, outdoors “where social distancing isn’t possible” and outdoors in Baltimore.

Hogan blamed some businesses and individuals for “becoming more lax at the worst part of the pandemic.”

He has deployed state police to ensure “businesses and the individuals at them are following COVID-19 restrictions,” with “high visibility compliance units” in “Bel Air, Towson, Salisbury, Silver Spring and Baltimore City,” WJZ reported.

Hogan tweeted Monday that those units would remain in force during the holidays.

Hogan asserted Maryland has “widespread community transmission in every part of our state.”

Journalist Elizabeth Vargas partially-sided with Hogan’s comparisons, stating masking “means following laws and societal norms meant to protect all of society, including those protesting masks.”

One person countered Vargas that societal norms do not “outweigh the rights of the individual.”


Townhall called Hogan’s mask comparison “absurd.”

One person, who coined Hogan a “tyrannical zombie” asked, “Where’s government’s constitutional authority to create a mask mandate for We The People?”

Another said Hogan’s mandate was not law.

A third jabbed his staff, sharing an article from the 1918 pandemic about mask ineffectiveness.

“This governor, like so many, have inept people working for them,” that person said.

Jennifer Jean Miller
Contributor, News
Jennifer Jean Miller is an award-winning news reporter, known for her coverage of New Jersey’s nursing home deaths during the coronavirus pandemic. She holds college degrees in Education and Paralegal Studies.
