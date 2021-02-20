Login
Governor DeSantis Issues Major Order in Honor of Rush Limbaugh, Effects Will Soon Be Seen Across the State

By Erin Coates
Published February 20, 2021 at 10:09am
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered flags in Florida to be lowered in honor of the late talk show host Rush Limbaugh once funeral arrangements are made.

“I know they’re still figuring out the arrangements but what we do when there’s things of this magnitude, once the date of internment for Rush is announced, we’re going to be lowering the flags to half-staff,” the Republican governor said, according to WKMG-TV.

The conservative icon had been battling advanced lung cancer for more than a year and died Wednesday at the age of 70.

Limbaugh was a Florida resident who DeSantis described as the “GOAT — of radio, of conservative media and of inspiring a loyal army of American patriots.”

“Through hard work, the will to succeed and, yes, talent on loan from God, Rush became the most dominant radio personality in Amerian history,” DeSantis said in a statement following news of Limbaugh’s death.

“Rush attracted millions of listeners and paved the way for the proliferation of conservative media.”

Rush Limbaugh revealed his advanced lung cancer diagnosis last February but vowed to stay on the radio as he battled the disease. He said in May that his treatment was physically grueling but that he would not stop fighting.

Last July, the 70-year-old said he was hoping the treatment would give him “extra innings.”

But in October, Limbaugh told his audience that the latest results showed cancer that had been stymied was growing once again.

Limbaugh had played a consequential role in conservative politics since his radio show began in 1988.

Former President Donald Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

“Rush was so great, and it was something very special to know him. A very terrific man,” Trump said, according to The New York Post.

“He could just talk for three hours, no phone calls, no anything, just talk and everybody found it spellbinding.”

The “Rush Limbaugh Show” itself has earned a variety of awards and honors, helping earn Limbaugh a place in the Radio Hall of Fame and National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame, according to KSTU-TV.

