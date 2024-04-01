New York Gov. Kathy Hochul appeared to receive a frosty reception during her brief visit to the wake of slain New York Police Department Officer Jonathan Diller on Friday.

Hochul attended the second day of the 31-year-old officer’s wake for just 10 or 15 minutes at the Massapequa Funeral Home on Long Island, according to the New York Post.

Video showed the Democratic governor having an intense conversation with an unidentified man in a black suit who appeared agitated as he spoke with her.

TIME TO GO: Crowd claps as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul leaves slain NYPD officer’s wake just minutes after arriving. The incident comes a day after a police union president called on anti-police politicians to stay away from the wake and funeral. https://t.co/ZVThe4Jy97 pic.twitter.com/aSEy7vPGKh — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 30, 2024

People applauded when she left, according to the Post.

One witness told the outlet Hochul appeared to have also had an “animated” conversation with Diller’s 29-year-old widow, Stephanie, who “[looked] like she was telling [Hochul] off.”

“It didn’t look like the widow had a kind word to say,” the person said.

However, a different source said the conversation was “brief” and “respectful,” adding, “She was not asked to leave.”

Speaking at an Easter-related event in Albany, New York, on Saturday, the governor said no one had told her to leave the wake, according to The New York Times. “I said prayers at the casket and it was very respectful,” she said.

On Friday, Hochul ordered flags on all state buildings to be flown at half-staff to honor Diller, who was shot to death last week.

“New Yorkers are in mourning over the loss of Officer Jonathan Diller, a heroic young man who dedicated his life to public safety and serving the people,” she said in a statement. “Our prayers are with his family, his loved ones and his colleagues in the NYPD as they grieve this tragic and senseless loss.”

Diller was fatally shot during a routine traffic stop in Far Rockaway, Queens, on March 25.

Guy Rivera, 34, whose rap sheet includes 21 prior arrests, has been charged in the officer’s death.

According to police, Diller instructed Rivera to exit the vehicle, but he refused, instead drawing a firearm and shooting the officer.

After being rushed to Jamaica Hospital, Diller was declared dead.

His partner, NYPD Officer Veckash Khedna, returned fire and struck Rivera, who survived the encounter and was charged with murder on Thursday.

Lindy Jones, 41, who was in the driver’s seat at the time, faces charges related to various firearms offenses connected to the incident.

At his funeral on Saturday, Diller was posthumously honored by being promoted to detective.

Binlerce polis New York’ta öldürülen polis memuru Jonathan Diller’in cenaze törenine katıldı @anadoluajansi pic.twitter.com/IFg3MIZhDg — L. Vural Elibol (@vuralelibol) March 30, 2024

The service was held at St. Rose of Lima Church in Massapequa, according to the Post.

Stephanie Diller delivered a powerful eulogy in which she called for significant reforms in New York’s criminal justice system.

“How many more police officers and how many more families have to make the ultimate sacrifice before we start protecting them?” the officer’s widow asked.

Diller also leaves behind a 1-year-old son, Ryan.

