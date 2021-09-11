Governor Holds Ceremonial Bill Signing for Whopping 9 Pro-Life Laws at the Same Time

Republican Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was joined by pro-life advocates and lawmakers Friday at a ceremonial bill signing for a package of anti-abortion legislation approved this year.

“I promised Oklahomans I would sign every piece of pro-life legislation that came across my desk and I am proud to keep that promise,” Stitt said, according to a news release.

“As a father of six, it’s an honor to be the most pro-life governor in the country and I will always step up to protect the lives of unborn children.”

“[Stitt] is at the forefront of nationwide momentum to challenge the status quo and modernize our extreme abortion laws,” Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser said. “Across the nation, pro-life governors are taking bold action to ensure that state laws reflect the will of their constituents and the clear science showing humanity of unborn children.”

“As radical Democrats in Washington push abortion on demand through birth, paid for by taxpayers, and seek to expand dangerous abortion drugs, strong pro-life leaders in statehouses are critically important – and they are stepping up like never before. Life is winning in Oklahoma and Across America,” she said.

The legislation includes SB 918, which would allow the state to ban abortion if either the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion or an amendment to the U.S. Constitution gives the state the authority to do so.

Two pieces of legislation impact the medical profession. HB 1102 would make performing an abortion “unprofessional conduct” in most circumstances. HB 1904 requires anyone performing an abortion to be board certified in obstetrics and gynecology.

Oklahoma’s HB 2441 would ban abortions once the heartbeat of a baby can be detected. Similar heartbeat bills have been opposed in other states, including one passed last week by neighboring Texas.

Two other bills — SB 778 and SB 779 put new limits on the use of drugs used to cause an abortion.

Five of the bills face a legal challenge from abortion supporters, according to The Oklahoman. HB 1102, HB 2441, HB 1904, and SB 778 and 779 are opposed by a coalition of pro-abortion groups.

Other legislation signed during Friday’s ceremony included SB 584 to ban fetal trafficking, SB 647 to allow families control over the remains of a child who was stillborn or miscarried, and SB 960 which extends the time period in which a child can be given up to rescuers from seven to 30 days.

Several pro-life supporters and lawmakers said the legislation was vital to protecting the unborn.

“Oklahomans For Life’s top priority this session was enactment of the nation’s most protective legislation for controlling chemical abortions — the abortion industry’s most lethal weapon against the unborn child,” said Oklahomans for Life Chairman Tony Lauinger.

“I consider all lives to be sacred, no matter the age,” said Republican state Rep. Todd Russ.

“However, I am honored to be able to stand up for the lives that cannot advocate for themselves. It has been a privilege to work with faith leaders from around the state on HB 2441 the ‘Heartbeat Bill,’ which protects the life of the unborn, by making it clear, that a heartbeat is the indicator of life, and we are called to protect life, no matter what.”

Republican Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat noted that “All life is precious and a gift from God.”

“The pro-life measures we passed this year seek to ensure each life is protected at every single stage in Oklahoma. My life and my public service will continue to be dedicated to making sure that we recognize the dignity of every human being. Thank you to my colleagues who shepherded these important bills through the process and to the Governor for standing strong for life,” he said.

“There is no issue more critical in our time than the defense of the lives of innocent unborn babies. The greatest crime of our nation has been the murder of 60 million unborn babies,” said Republican state Rep. Jim Olsen.

“House bill 1102 takes the approach of removing the license of any physician who performs an abortion. We thank the Lord for the team of people that worked together to help make this happen, and the multitudes who have prayed for years about this. We also thank the Lord for answered prayer. To God be the glory!”

