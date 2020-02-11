SECTIONS
News
Print

Governor of New Hampshire Says Trump Will Win His State in General Election

×
By Erin Coates
Published February 11, 2020 at 1:35pm
Print

New Hampshire’s governor predicted President Donald Trump would win the state in 2020 after narrowly losing it to Hillary Clinton in 2016.

During a Monday interview on Fox News, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu pointed to the strength of New Hampshire’s economy as the reason Trump will win in 2020.

Sununu said that Trump’s economic successes, such as the United States-Mexico-Canada-Agreement, have created “economic prosperity” in New Hampshire.

“When [voters] go into that ballot box, that’s why they are going to be pulling the lever and Donald Trump is going to win New Hampshire, because we kind of match our pro-business message with his economic success,” Sununu said.

TRENDING: Nearly 3 Years Later, FBI Director Admits Surveillance of Carter Page Was Illegal

Trump lost New Hampshire’s four electoral votes to Clinton by less than a percentage point in 2016.

When asked about criticism of the president for his attacks on the senators who voted against him in the impeachment trial and for his tweets, Sununu said New Hampshire voters like “people who are genuine.”

“Whether you agree or not with this president, his policies or his successes, the fact is he says what he means and he means what he says. And there’s something very genuine about that,” he said, adding that that’s why Trump won the state’s GOP primary in 2016.

Sununu compared Trump to some of the Democratic presidential candidates in that regard.

Do you think Trump will win New Hampshire in November?

“The ones that are clearly phonies that are placating, that are just pandering to constituents, those are the folks that are falling off,” he said.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is doing well because he is genuine and honest about his democratic socialist views, according to the New Hampshire governor.

“We want our politicians to be people first,” Sununu said.

The Republican governor said that while Sanders is expected to do well in Tuesday’s Democratic primary, the party is going to have trouble bridging the “giant fracture” between moderate Democrats and progressive socialists.

When some state Republican parties were canceling early primary elections, Sununu said New Hampshire was not going to be following their lead.

RELATED: Struggling Biden Abruptly Cancels NH Victory Party Speech, Throws in the Towel and Leaves State

“There are some folks who were talking about that, but that’s not part of the process, right?” Sununu told the Washington Examiner in September.

“We have a fair process,” he added.

“It’s a primary process. I firmly believe that good primaries are good things and that even if there were a primary here, Bill Weld or whoever wants to jump in the race it’s great because Donald Trump is going to win 95 percent of the vote.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Governor of New Hampshire Says Trump Will Win His State in General Election
Trump Cuts New Hampshire Rally Short To Attend Ceremony for Two Fallen Soldiers
Poll: Majority of Americans Would Not Vote for a Socialist, Even if Otherwise Qualified
White House Wants an Investigation into Origin of Coronavirus
'Being John Malkovich' Actor Orson Bean Dead After Being Struck by Multiple Vehicles in LA
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×