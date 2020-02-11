Governor of New Hampshire Says Trump Will Win His State in General Election

New Hampshire’s governor predicted President Donald Trump would win the state in 2020 after narrowly losing it to Hillary Clinton in 2016.

During a Monday interview on Fox News, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu pointed to the strength of New Hampshire’s economy as the reason Trump will win in 2020.

Sununu said that Trump’s economic successes, such as the United States-Mexico-Canada-Agreement, have created “economic prosperity” in New Hampshire.

“When [voters] go into that ballot box, that’s why they are going to be pulling the lever and Donald Trump is going to win New Hampshire, because we kind of match our pro-business message with his economic success,” Sununu said.

Trump lost New Hampshire’s four electoral votes to Clinton by less than a percentage point in 2016.

When asked about criticism of the president for his attacks on the senators who voted against him in the impeachment trial and for his tweets, Sununu said New Hampshire voters like “people who are genuine.”

“Whether you agree or not with this president, his policies or his successes, the fact is he says what he means and he means what he says. And there’s something very genuine about that,” he said, adding that that’s why Trump won the state’s GOP primary in 2016.

Sununu compared Trump to some of the Democratic presidential candidates in that regard.

“The ones that are clearly phonies that are placating, that are just pandering to constituents, those are the folks that are falling off,” he said.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is doing well because he is genuine and honest about his democratic socialist views, according to the New Hampshire governor.

“We want our politicians to be people first,” Sununu said.

The Republican governor said that while Sanders is expected to do well in Tuesday’s Democratic primary, the party is going to have trouble bridging the “giant fracture” between moderate Democrats and progressive socialists.

When some state Republican parties were canceling early primary elections, Sununu said New Hampshire was not going to be following their lead.

“There are some folks who were talking about that, but that’s not part of the process, right?” Sununu told the Washington Examiner in September.

“We have a fair process,” he added.

“It’s a primary process. I firmly believe that good primaries are good things and that even if there were a primary here, Bill Weld or whoever wants to jump in the race it’s great because Donald Trump is going to win 95 percent of the vote.”

