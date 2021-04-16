Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Governor to Sign Anti-Riot Bill Into Law

×
By Jack Davis
Published April 16, 2021 at 8:46am
Mewe Share P Share

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he will sign a bill intended to stiffen penalties for rioting.

The legislation, which cleared the Florida House last month, passed the Republican-controlled Senate 23-17 on Thursday, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

“This legislation strikes the appropriate balance of safeguarding every Floridian’s constitutional right to peacefully assemble, while ensuring that those who hide behind peaceful protest to cause violence in our communities will be punished,” DeSantis said in a statement, according to NBC News.

“Further, this legislation ensures that no community in the state engages in defunding of their police,” the Republican governor said.

The 61-page House Bill 1 codifies new crimes, including “mob intimidation,” thus making it “unlawful for a person, assembled with two or more other persons and acting with a common intent, to use force or threaten to use imminent force, to compel or induce, or attempt to compel or induce, another person to do or refrain from doing any act or to assume, abandon, or maintain a particular viewpoint against his or her will.”

TRENDING: Explosive Report: Hunter Biden Finally Brought Down - 26-Year FBI Vet Nailed Him - Dynasty in Ruins

Anyone who tears down a memorial dedicated to a historical person or event could face a second-degree felony charge, according to the new law, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The law also pushes back at the riot tactic of blocking streets by grating civil legal immunity to anyone who drives through a protest that is trying to stop traffic on a road.

The bill will keep those arrested for rioting in jail until their first court appearance and require a mandatory six-month sentence for battery on a police officer while a riot is in progress, according to the Sentinel.

Further, the legislation requires that any community that moves to defund its police department have that plan approved by the state.

Do we need stronger federal laws to curb unrest everywhere?

And among other measures, the legislation stiffens penalties for crimes like theft, burglary, batter and assault when they occur during a riot.

Democrats and their allies opposed the bill.

“This won’t stop anything, except those who are afraid. I’m not afraid,” Democratic state Sen. Daryl Rouson said, according to Fox News. “I just want to say to people, keep on knocking, keep on protesting, keep on rising in spite of an attempt to stifle voices.”

Black Voters Matter co-founder and executive director Cliff Albright called the bill an attempt to limit the type of protests that followed last year’s death of George Floyd.

“And in response to that, for the state to say, we’re going to criminalize your activity. We’re going to criminalize your passion. We’re going to criminalize your protest. That’s not what democracy looks like,” he told reporters.

RELATED: Minnesota Agitators Chase Away CNN Crew While Hurling Objects

Others said the bill was necessary.

“Unfortunately, what we didn’t hear a lot about today is the victims of the violence, the businesses, the jobs and the livelihoods that were lost because of the riots,” Republican Sen. Danny Burgess, who sponsored the bill, said Thursday. “That’s what the bill is about. It’s not about peaceful protest. It’s about law and order.”

“This bill is about preventing violence,” he also said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Breonna Taylor's Mother Slams BLM Group for Exploiting Daughter's Death
Maxine Waters Urges Anti-Cop Protesters to 'Get More Confrontational,' Take Action if Chauvin Trial Doesn't Go Their Way
After Being Given a 0% Chance to Live by Doctors, Baby Born Weighing Less Than 1 Pound Now on Track for World Record
Biden Paves Way for Abortion Industry, Now Allowing New Use for Tissue of Unborn Babies
CNN's Cuomo: Police Reform Won't Come Until White Kids Are Killed
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×