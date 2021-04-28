Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday signed a law that would ban abortions after a baby’s heartbeat is detected.

“Idaho is a state that values the most innocent of all lives — the lives of babies,” the Republican governor said in a news release on his official website.

“We should never relent in our efforts to protect the lives of the preborn,” he said. “Hundreds and hundreds of babies lose their lives every year in Idaho due to abortion, an absolute tragedy.

“I appreciate Idaho lawmakers for continuing to protect lives by passing this important legislation, and I am proud to sign the bill into law today.”

A baby’s heartbeat is detectable roughly five to six weeks after the child is conceived.

The new law has exceptions for cases of rape, incest or medical emergency.

The bill was sponsored by Republican state Sen. Patti Anne Lodge.

“We have a multitude of services available for women in crisis pregnancies. Choosing life is supported with compassionate help throughout the pregnancy and extends to 18 months after birth. Life goals can still be achieved for both the mother and child,” she said in a statement.

“With the availability of compassionate and supportive services and the rights pregnant women have in today’s world, a woman can give birth and continue her life goals. Encouraging life also provides two million families that want to adopt the opportunity to love and raise a child, if the mother chooses adoption,” Lodge said.

The legislation was opposed by Planned Parenthood but received the backing of the Family Alliance of Idaho, according to KIVI-TV.

“Let’s be clear: Nothing changes today or in the future. Abortion is still legal in Idaho, even after six weeks. This is a trigger law that would ONLY begin IF a similar ban is upheld in a separate court. And, of course, we’ll sue to stop it then,” Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates-West said Tuesday.

Let’s be clear: Nothing changes today or in the future. Abortion is still legal in Idaho, even after six weeks. This is a trigger law that would ONLY begin IF a similar ban is upheld in a separate court. And, of course, we’ll sue to stop it then. #idleg #idpol #politicalgames https://t.co/t4rdr6nle4 — Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates – West (@PPAAWest) April 27, 2021



“Gov. Brad Little showed that Idaho recognizes the value of every preborn life when he signed the Heartbeat Bill this morning. We are proud that Idaho can be added to the list of pro-life states leading the charge in offering legal protection for our youngest and most defenseless residents,” Blaine Conzatti, executive director of the Family Alliance, said in a statement.

“This Heartbeat Bill is constitutionally, scientifically, and morally sound,” he said. “And thanks to modern medical technology, every new parent now knows the excitement of first hearing their son or daughter’s heartbeat during early prenatal check-ups. This explains why a reputable national poll found that nearly 70 percent of Americans — including 55 percent of Democrats — support this life-affirming legislation.

“Preborn babies with beating hearts deserve the same constitutional right to life accorded to any other living person.”

A similar bill was signed Monday in Oklahoma by Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, according to The Hill.

Oklahoma’s legislation says that a doctor performing an abortion after a heartbeat is detected could face charges of homicide.

