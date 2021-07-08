Path 27
News

Governor Stands Up to Biden's Door-to-Door Vaccine Scheme, Issues Directive to State Health Dept.

Jack Davis July 8, 2021 at 8:44am
Path 27

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is not laughing at President Joe Biden’s knock-knock remark.

Biden on Tuesday explained that the federal government is changing its approach to vaccinating Americans against COVID-19.

“We are continuing to wind down the mass vaccination sites that did so much in the spring to rapidly vaccinate those eager to get their first shot — and their second shot, for that matter, if they needed a second,” he said at a news conference, according to a White House transcript.

“Now we need to go to community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, and oftentimes, door to door — literally knocking on doors — to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus,” Biden continued, saying this strategy is essential in the name of “equity” and “equality.”

Parson said the vaccine police are not welcome in Missouri.

Trending:
Poll Finds Majority of Americans Don't Believe Biden Is Really Running the Show

“I have directed our health department to let the federal government know that sending government employees or agents door-to-door to compel vaccination would NOT be an effective OR a welcome strategy in Missouri!” Parson tweeted on Thursday.

Parson encouraged residents of his state to get the vaccine.

Should the federal government knock on doors to promote the COVID-19 vaccine?

The Republican was not alone in his opposition to any door-to-door efforts, according to Fox News.

“How about don’t knock on my door. You’re not my parents. You’re the government. Make the vaccine available, and let people be free to choose. Why is that concept so hard for the left?” Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas said.

“The government now wants to go door to door to convince you to get an ‘optional’ vaccine,” Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado commented.

Related:
HHS Sec Says It's 'Absolutely the Government's Business' if People Haven't Been Vaccinated

In a Wednesday briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki insisted that no one will be forced to receive the vaccine.

She noted that “local officials are going to areas where there are lower vaccination rates and providing information on where people can get access to a vaccine, where they can go, that it’s free, that they can take time off of work. It’s up to individuals to decide whether they want to get vaccinated or not.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Path 27
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
Footage of Haitian President's Assassination Leaks, Hitmen Dressed as American Agents and Shouted Orders Before Automatic Gunfire Broke Out
Governor Stands Up to Biden's Door-to-Door Vaccine Scheme, Issues Directive to State Health Dept.
FBI Seizes Capitol Lego Set, Bags It as Evidence Against Man Accused of Role in Jan. 6
New York Passes Law Opening Door for Lawsuits Against Gun Manufacturers
Ex-Trump Official Announces Bid for Open Pennsylvania Senate Seat
See more...

Conversation