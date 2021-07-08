Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is not laughing at President Joe Biden’s knock-knock remark.

Biden on Tuesday explained that the federal government is changing its approach to vaccinating Americans against COVID-19.

“We are continuing to wind down the mass vaccination sites that did so much in the spring to rapidly vaccinate those eager to get their first shot — and their second shot, for that matter, if they needed a second,” he said at a news conference, according to a White House transcript.

“Now we need to go to community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, and oftentimes, door to door — literally knocking on doors — to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus,” Biden continued, saying this strategy is essential in the name of “equity” and “equality.”

Parson said the vaccine police are not welcome in Missouri.

“I have directed our health department to let the federal government know that sending government employees or agents door-to-door to compel vaccination would NOT be an effective OR a welcome strategy in Missouri!” Parson tweeted on Thursday.

We will continue to offer convenient vaccination options to all Missourians for those who want a COVID-19 vaccine. Teresa and I both have received the COVID-19 vaccine, and we encourage anyone age 12 and up to get vaccinated to protect themselves and those around them. pic.twitter.com/eYiWP2t3nE — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) July 8, 2021

Parson encouraged residents of his state to get the vaccine.

The Republican was not alone in his opposition to any door-to-door efforts, according to Fox News.

“How about don’t knock on my door. You’re not my parents. You’re the government. Make the vaccine available, and let people be free to choose. Why is that concept so hard for the left?” Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas said.

“The government now wants to go door to door to convince you to get an ‘optional’ vaccine,” Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado commented.

Its illegal to coerce Americans to take experimental vaccines with these million dollar giveaways and joints for jabs yet they are doing it. Now this fraudulent administration is going to go door to door to coerce you to be vaccinated. Communism has come to America folks. pic.twitter.com/sr8FXmbZ9F — Brian Topping (@briantopping66) July 6, 2021

Any Federal government employee that goes door to door pushing vaccination should be treated as a trespasser and ARRESTED We need to pass legislation to BAN this sick practice immediately I’m currently looking at legislative options to file this year in the Florida Legislature — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) July 6, 2021

Our office sent a letter to President Biden yesterday regarding indications that the feds have medical records revealing contact information for unvaccinated Americans. If true, this is a severe breach of privacy and I won’t tolerate such intrusions in AZ.https://t.co/VGltfBkcGs — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) July 7, 2021

Not on my watch! https://t.co/wGaSZeLWiq — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) July 6, 2021

In a Wednesday briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki insisted that no one will be forced to receive the vaccine.

She noted that “local officials are going to areas where there are lower vaccination rates and providing information on where people can get access to a vaccine, where they can go, that it’s free, that they can take time off of work. It’s up to individuals to decide whether they want to get vaccinated or not.”

