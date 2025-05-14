Despite Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills’ defiance of President Donald Trump over “transgender” athletes in women’s sports, some sanity remains in that state.

In February, Trump issued an executive order titled, “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports,” aiming “to rescind all funds from educational programs that deprive women and girls of fair athletic opportunities, which results in the endangerment, humiliation, and silencing of women and girls and deprives them of privacy. It shall also be the policy of the United States to oppose male competitive participation in women’s sports more broadly, as a matter of safety, fairness, dignity, and truth.”

Days later, at an event from the White House where the president hosted Republican and Democratic governors from across the country, Mills remained firm in her position to not comply with the order.

On May 7 the Maine Morning Star reported, the state’s Republican lawmakers are siding with Trump.

Several bills have been introduced by Republicans addressing this very issue.

Per the Star, one bans “allowing a person whose biological sex assigned at birth is male” to compete in athletics against girls. Another restricts access to facilities used in athletics to only females.

A third bans “transgender” students from school bathrooms and other facilities used by females, as well as female athletic programs.

A fourth bill bans school districts from implementing policies that allow students to use bathrooms that align with their gender identity.

The Star reported, two other bills look to change the Maine Human Rights Act, which was amended in 2021 to stop discrimination based on gender identity. Another bill aims to remove gender identity from the Human Rights Act completely.

This opposition to the governor doesn’t just extend to the general assembly.

Fox News reported, multiple protests against “transgender” athletes in women’s sports have taken place in Maine, with two taking place at the state Capitol in August 2024.

Fox noted, two weeks ago, a male won first place in a series of track events in Maine, further proving why this issue is so important.

The athlete competed for North Yarmouth Academy in Yarmouth in the 1,600-meter at the Poland-NYA-Yarmouth-Seacoast meet, winning first with a 5:57.27 time. Second place was not even close, with a time of 6:16.32.

In the 800-meter event, the athlete won first at 2:43.31, with a closer second by a female at 2:44.87.

Fox cited a poll — further indicating Mills’ position lacking support — from the American Parents Coalition, which showed that in a sample of 600 registered Maine voters, 63 percent said sports participation should be determined by the athlete’s biological sex.

Additionally, 66 percent supported the statement, it’s “only fair to restrict women’s sports to biological women.”

Mills may have one of the loudest voices in the state, but she does not speak for everyone.

