Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
Mewe Share P Share

Governors Ruthlessly Fire Back After Biden Mocks Revocation of Mask Mandate as 'Neanderthal Thinking'

×
By Kipp Jones
Published March 4, 2021 at 12:56pm
Mewe Share P Share

Republican governors who have lifted their states’ oppressive mask mandates struck back on Wednesday after President Joe Biden compared them to “Neanderthals.”

Biden had asked the country to wear masks throughout his first 100 days in office, a term which thus far has been an abject failure with regard to the coronavirus pandemic and other issues. Without the power to force people to wear masks, Biden asked nicely.

“On the first day I’m inaugurated, I’m going to ask the public for 100 days to mask. Just 100 days to mask — not forever, 100 days. And I think we’ll see a significant reduction [in cases],” Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper in December.

TRENDING: Watch: Reporter Hits Psaki with the Facts After Biden Tries to Take Credit for Trump Vaccine Deal

One glimmer of hope since Biden’s inauguration has been seeing a number of Republicans leaders stand up to Democrats and the president, specifically on issues related to the pandemic. Junk science and political theatrics are prevailing in Democratic-run cities and states.

But the Republican governors of Texas and Mississippi on Tuesday announced they were lifting their state’s masks mandates — dealing a blow to Biden and his 100 days plea.

A mere 41 days into the Biden administration, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott lifted that state’s mask and business occupancy requirements, saying the state would be “100 percent” open. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, meanwhile, also lifted the mask mandate for his state.

“The governor’s office is getting out of the business of telling people what they can and cannot do,” Reeves said, according to Mississippi Today.

Do you support mask mandates?

The Austin American-Statesman reported Texas and Mississippi joined more than a dozen other states which have either lifted or never had a mask mandate.

Biden, who routinely neglects to wear his own mask, called out the leaders of states without mask mandates by challenging their intelligence.

“Look, I hope everybody’s realized by now, these masks make a difference,” Biden said. “The last thing, the last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking that in the meantime, everything is fine, take off your masks, forget it. It still matters.”

RELATED: With California Set to Receive Biggest Bailout in History, State Earmarks Millions to House Immigrants in Hotels

Reeves quickly responded to Biden online.

“President Biden said allowing Mississippians to decide how to protect themselves is ‘neanderthal thinking.’ Mississippians don’t need handlers. As numbers drop, they can assess their choices and listen to experts. I guess I just think we should trust Americans, not insult them,” he shot back on Twitter.

Abbott on Thursday joined Fox News for an interview and actually accused Biden and Democrats of allowing the coronavirus to spread in Texas by failing to enforce the country’s immigration laws.

“The Biden administration was releasing illegal immigrants into our communities who had COVID, the Biden administration was spreading COVID in South Texas yesterday because of their lack of constraint of testing and quarantining people who’d come across the border illegally,” Abbott said.

“The Biden administration was exposing Texans to COVID. That is Neanderthal-type approach to dealing with the COVID situation.”

Republican Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, whose state stopped mandating the wearing of masks last month, according to the Montana Free Press, also responded to Biden’s “Neanderthal” comment in a Twitter post.

“If making data-driven decisions to reopen, loving freedom, and trying to get back to normal is what a Neanderthal would do, then well, I guess you can count me as one,” Gianforte posted.

A couple of other prominent Republicans also responded to Biden’s comments.

Abbott, Reeves, Gianforte and more than a dozen other Republican governors, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have been a beacon of hope in the absence of national common sense and leadership since Jan. 20.

While Democratic governors have been inclined to shut people into their homes and tell them what to wear on their faces, those measures simply haven’t changed the trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic. They’ve apparently succeeded only at killing jobs.

But in areas of the country which don’t view the Bill of Rights as a government-issued license that can be suspended indefinitely, people are being asked to use their own judgment and to exercise their rights.

There’s certainly nothing primitive about that.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.







CEO of CNN's Parent Company Admits Pandemic Was 'Really Good' for Failing Network's Ratings
He's Back: Rested and Refreshed Trump Savages Biden, Blasts 'Tsunami' of Illegal Immigrants, 'Totally Out of Control' Border
Cancel Culture Backfires as Dr. Seuss Books Shoot to the Top of Sales Charts
Poll: Americans Are More Ready Than Ever to Get Back to Pre-Pandemic Times
Biden's Out-of-Touch Energy Secretary Thinks Her Electric Car Drives on 'Sunshine'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×