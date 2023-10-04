Gov't Data Show Which Cities Illegals Are Heading for - Democrats Better Strap in and Hold Tight

States that made a show of solidarity with illegal immigrants flooding across our borders are having to put their money where their mouths are.

According to the Washington Times, federal data tracking 2,572 migrants who were “paroled” in May shows that one in six migrants crossing our borders were headed for New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley. Another 30 percent had destinations like Chicago, Boston, Miami and the San Francisco Bay Area, while Atlanta, Denver, Detroit, New Orleans and the District of Columbia were also among the favorites.

A map of so-called “sanctuary” cities and states published by the conservative Center for Immigration Studies reveals that, with the exception of Miami, all of these cities have laws or policies in place that hinder Immigration and Customs Enforcement by denying information about offenders and access to facilities.

The migrants were allowed to travel to these cities even though there was a court order against parole, according to the Washington Times.

Of those 2,572 illegal immigrants, 1,290 have not been sent a charging document, or notice to appear, which means deportation proceedings have not yet begun on them.

One hundred of them have fallen off the grid, failing to check in with ICE and couldn’t be tracked at all.

According to the Washington Times, court documents reveal that the government said it was “pondering its options” about the parole violators and had reported them to ICE’s fugitive teams for “appropriate” action.

But law enforcement told the Washington Times the chances of tracking the migrants down aren’t great.

According to USA Today, 2.8 million migrants have already crossed the border this year.

Chances are, they’re making their way, with or without the help of the Biden administration, to one of the friendly neighborhood cities that sent them an open invitation they never expected the migrants to accept.

Turns out those jurisdictions didn’t know what they were asking for.

Mayor Eric Adams of New York was almost begging for help in September as he acknowledged the untenable situation his city is in.

“This issue will destroy New York City — destroy New York City,” Adams told his constituents.

NYC Mayor on illegal immigration: “I’m gonna tell you something New Yorkers, never in my life have I had a problem that I didn’t see an ending to. I don’t see an ending to this … This issue will destroy New York City..” pic.twitter.com/S8PG4gf5OK — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 7, 2023

Chicago’s leftist Mayor Brandon Johnson is facing a similar predicament. In September, he warned the city council that it would cost more than $300 million to care for all the migrants coming into Chicago, according to WTTW-TV, a PBS member station in the Windy City.

ABC News did a story in September covering the migrant crisis at O’Hare International Airport’s Terminal, where hundreds of migrants are sleeping on cardboard pads on the floor and using airport restrooms.

Welcome to Chicago Sanctuary City O’ Hare packed with Illegals! https://t.co/Y6wmQyh2Zz — Randy Ficken (@wahooie14) October 2, 2023

While both of these mayors blame Texas Gov. Greg Abbot, what neither of them will admit is that many of the migrants are making the trip because of their cities’ policies.

Others are likely being flown over courtesy of the Democrat-run White House.

According to a report by the Center for Immigration Studies, information obtained from U.S. Customs and Border Protection under the Freedom of Information Act, the Biden administration is paying for flights to bring migrants into airports in the U.S.

Between October 2022 and mid-September of this year, 221,456 Venezuelans, Haitians, Cubans, and Nicaraguans were approved by the Biden administration for “travel mode: air” into still-unspecified interior U.S. ports, according to CIS.

New program that uses the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) One app “allows migrants to take commercial passenger flights from foreign countries straight to their US cities of choice, flying right over the border” according to CIS.https://t.co/B3e3goO2xF — Cindy A (@cindyja) October 2, 2023



The migrant flow doesn’t show any sign of stopping right now, so Democrat cities better strap in.

Much as they would like to blame Abbot, this is on them.

They put out the invitation, but now they don’t want to pay for the party.

