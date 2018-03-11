Gov’t Makes Sick Move When Sex Assault Victim Tries to Defend Self

On Friday, a Virginia social worker was fired after allegedly being perceived as a threat for having a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

According to The Daily Caller, 22-year-old Storm Durham was escorted by three police officers from the Roanoke City Department of Social Services and was even refused to use the restroom due to “serious safety concerns to the building.”

The blonde 22-year-old who “loves everything Disney, pink, and basic,” claimed that she could hardly be a threat and that the action came not by her physical possession of a gun, but at the fact that she had a permit for a weapon.

I was fired today. From Roanoke City Social Services, serving as a damn good social worker. I was fired for having a concealed carry permit. Not the gun, the permit. I was escorted by 3 city police officers bc I am a "safety risk to the building" — Storm Durham (@chelstorrm) March 10, 2018

Durham took to Facebook later that day to post her frustration at the situation, which she alleges was negligently unfair to her Second Amendment rights as both an American and a sexual assault survivor.

“I was fired today due to having a concealed carry permit,” Durham wrote on Facebook, insisting that the weapon “was never used for evil, but as protection as I am a survivor or sexual assault.”

“Was my gun on me? No. Has it ever been on me during my job, or visits, or anything related to work? No. When I told them that it has never been on me during work, what did they say? ‘How do we know that.’”

Durham’s post went viral, gathering a storm of supporters who echoed Durham’s sentiments and their disapproval at the actions the employer took, though some questioned Durham’s motives and cited her work habits as a possible.

Though some have questioned the truth about Durham’s story, she remains adamant that what she claims is true, and that there was injustice in the accusations brought against her.

“Never even heard of the people giving false accusations. My story is 100% true and clean,” Durham replied to a Twitter user’s comment on her claim.

Never even heard of the people giving false accusations. My story is 100% true and clean — Storm Durham (@chelstorrm) March 11, 2018

Amid calls that Durham should “lawyer up,” the 22-year-old admitted in a Facebook Live post that she will be doing just that.

During the video, the former social worker stated that she will be challenging her wrongful termination, adding that she is also looking to meet with U.S. politicians regarding the matter.

“I am an American. A gun owner. And a proud sponsor of hunting across America,” she said.

“And I, nor my lawyers, judges, or support systems will rest until something is done,” she added. “Until someone answers for punishing me and taking away my constitutional right.”

