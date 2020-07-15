Trey Gowdy hasn’t lost a step.

The former Republican representative from South Carolina isn’t in the public eye nearly as much as he was when he was in Congress, but he still has no problem demonstrating why he earned the nickname “The Bulldog” during his years as a federal prosecutor.

In a Fox News interview on Wednesday, Gowdy showed that his political wits hadn’t slowed down at all — especially when it came to the kind of nonsense being spewed this week by the best known progressive in the House.

During a Gowdy appearance on “America’s Newsroom,” host Sandra Smith asked him about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s recent statements that blamed New York City’s skyrocketing violent crime this summer on unemployment.

Hungry men and women are just trying to feed their children, shoplifting loaves of bread, Ocasio-Cortez claimed in a video that circulated on social media Sunday.

AOC on increased NYC crime: “Maybe this has to do with the fact that people aren’t paying their rent & are scared to pay their rent & so they go out & they need to feed their child & they don’t have money so… they feel like they either need to shoplift some bread or go hungry.” pic.twitter.com/oHSTWWJZ6a — The Hill (@thehill) July 12, 2020

“Maybe this has to do with the fact that people aren’t paying their rent and are scared to pay their rent and so they go out and they need to feed their child & they don’t have money so … they feel like they either need to shoplift some bread or go hungry that night,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Maybe. And maybe the New York Democrat just watched “Les Misérables” on Blu-Ray (or read the book?).

Anyone who’s even half paid attention to the kinds of crime that have alarmed the country this year — especially in blood-soaked New York City lately — knows good and well shoplifting isn’t high on anyone’s list.

And Gowdy’s apparently been paying attention.

The kind of murderous crime that’s been taking place in New York, like the shooting death of a 1-year-old Sunday, isn’t the work of some modern Jean Valjeans trying to fill empty bellies.

“God forbid my two decades in a courtroom compare with her experience as a bartender,” Gowdy said, setting the stage for a takedown.

“Was the 1-year-old killed in New York because that child was holding a loaf of bread? I mean, poor people are no more likely to cause you harm than rich people are,” he said. “That is not the line of demarcation. It is not whether or not you are rich or poor; it is whether you are law-abiding or not law-abiding.

“So, the spike in murder cases, the spike in auto theft, the spike in burglaries: What in the hell does that have to do with being hungry?” he added.

Gowdy then pulled out the weapon of logic — the one thing liberals fear more than anything.

“Go check the criminal histories of the people committing these murders. See how many of them are committing their first criminal offense since the pandemic started and see how many of them are career offenders, where this is just the culmination of a lifetime of crime that resulted in murder,” Gowdy said. “I’ll bet you they are not first-time offenders.”

Smith played a clip showing New York’s liberal Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo appearing to mock Ocasio-Cortez’s claim about rent payments by noting that New York isn’t allowing renter evictions during the coronavirus crisis.

“He’s the Democratic governor of New York, and he’s clearly taking issue with her stance on that,” Smith said.

“Anyone that believes in logic will take issue with her stance,” Gowdy said.

Check out his interview here:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

There were plenty of social media supporters who agreed.

Connected the dots lol As if the crime spiking in your district is because some dudes are swiping loaves of bread for their families. NYC gets the govt they deserve — Airborne Heel (@abnheel) July 13, 2020

I wonder how many loaves of bread @aoc and @NYCMayor are giving away this week so that the murder rate in New York drops to zero. Maybe they should send some to Chicago. — Rick Wolf (@EricWol28958034) July 14, 2020

There’s no way of knowing, of course, whether Ocasio-Cortez believes her own spiel about poor people being driven to crime by sheer hunger.

However, as Gowdy pointed out, logic dictates that normal, sane people don’t buy it for a second.

The crimes that have frightened and infuriated the country have been the mass lootings that followed the “mostly peaceful protests” ostensibly surrounding the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May (but really just an excuse for lawlessness).

The crimes that have plagued New York City recently are the shootings that gave the city its bloodiest June since 1996, according to the New York Post.

These are not Victor Hugo’s poor crying out against an oppressive system. They’re criminals committing crimes of opportunity amid the semi-spontaneous chaos of riot conditions, or the more systemic chaos of a city no longer willing to police itself.

Either way, AOC’s analysis is as flawed as her socialist politics.

And Trey Gowdy wasn’t shy about calling her out on it.

