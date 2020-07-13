SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

Goya Boycott Backfires as Conservatives Flock To Support the Hispanic Company

×
By C. Douglas Golden
Published July 13, 2020 at 6:51am
P Share Print

The moment that Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue appeared in the White House Rose Garden for an event featuring Hispanic leaders, I knew it would be a matter of minutes before they came for adobo.

“We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder,” Unanue said at the event.

“We have an incredible builder. And we pray,” he added. “We pray for our leadership, our president, and we pray for our country — that we will continue to prosper and to grow.”

Well, that can’t stand. And how quickly the multifarious slings and arrows of the liberal establishment were arrayed against him, as The Washington Post reported:

Within hours, the media was teeming with stories about the boycott, who was boycotting, and how betrayed they all felt that the CEO of the largest Hispanic-owned food business in the United States had appeared next to the Orange Man.

TRENDING: Tuberville Blows Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions Out of the Water in Alabama Senate Race

No more beans. No more sazón. It’s all canceled now:

Do you plan to buy Goya goods in the face of liberal boycotts?

For a minute, it seemed like all the major political and cultural figures on the left were having their assistants look up how to make adobo. And, in the ultimate moment of tone-deaf virtue signaling, here’s prominent Democrat fundraiser Jon Cooper tossing his Goya products in the trash:

RELATED: Alert: Biden Has Assembled Massive Army of Lawyers To Force Presidency Into His Hands

You showed them, Jon. It’s not like we’re in the midst of a massive economic panic that has left people lining up at food banks in record numbers or anything.

#Goyaway was one of the trending hashtags on Twitter, which made me sad there wasn’t a #Brexit snowclone for Goya. #Adoboxit, perhaps?

For every political reaction, however, there’s an equal and opposite reaction.

Radio host Mark Levin and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee were just two of the blue checkmarks in the conservative Twitter universe who urged their followers to cancel Goya’s cancellation by buying some of the company’s products.

According to Fox Business, radio host Mike Opelka was the originator of the “buy-cott.”

“My brother came up with a terrific idea and I am encouraging all to join me in purchasing $10 worth of Goya Foods products and donating them to your local food bank,” he tweeted Friday. “Let’s push a BUY-cott, not a boycott. Let’s show the #Goyaway people what compassion can do.”

Conservative Twitter responded:

Two Fox News figures — Laura Ingraham and Tammy Bruce — encouraged followers to go out and buy some Goya. So did Abby Johnson, the former Planned Parenthood director whose journey to pro-life activist was the subject of the movie “Unplanned.”

Florida GOP Sen. Marco Rubio also included a jab at the boycotters:

“Most of these people fronting about a #GOYABOYCOTT either don’t use Goya Foods anyways [a]nd most of the ones who do will cave by #NocheBuena,” Rubio tweeted Saturday, using the Spanish word for Christmas Eve.

In fact, the only thing that seems to be keeping the story going is the fact that the CEO seems to be sticking to his guns and refusing to apologize; in an appearance on Fox News, Unanue called the boycott “a reflection of a division that exists today in our country” that’s “killing our nation.”

But, hey — if it makes you feel good to cancel a corporation founded by a Spanish immigrant in 1936 because the company’s CEO was willing to appear at a White House event, go for it.

Just know there are plenty of people on the other side willing to buy whatever you won’t.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture







Alert: Biden Has Assembled Massive Army of Lawyers To Force Presidency Into His Hands
'Giddy Up, Chicago': Mayor Lightfoot Makes Utterly Odd Move, Deploys 'Census Cowboy' to Streets
LA Times Publishes Piece Calling for Canceling 'The Star-Spangled Banner,' Here's What He Wants Instead
Health Officials Report No COVID Cases Traced Back to Trump's Mt. Rushmore Event
NBA Store Wouldn't Allow Custom 'FreeHongKong' Jersey, But Was Willing To Sell 'KillCops' Jersey
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×