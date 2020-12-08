Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

Goya Foods CEO Brilliantly Trolled AOC After Her Boycott Spiked His Sales

×
By Elizabeth Stauffer
Published December 8, 2020 at 8:46am
P Share Print

Speaking in July at an event in the White House Rose Garden, Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue, who is of Spanish origin, said, “We’re all truly blessed … to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder.”

Unanue’s praise of the president set off a firestorm among liberals in Washington.

Former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and Texas Rep. Julian Castro responded to Unanue’s remarks by tweeting, “Now their CEO, Bob Unanue, is praising a president who villainizes and maliciously attacks Latinos for political gain. Americans should think twice before buying their products.”

TRENDING: Biden Chooses Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for Key Position

Responding to a tweet from Igor Volsky, the executive director of the pro-gun control group Guns Down America, New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took it a bit further.

“Oh look, it’s the sound of me Googling ‘how to make your own Adobo,'” she tweeted.

She effectively called for a boycott of Goya Foods, one of the largest producers of Latino food in America.

AOC wasn’t alone:

RELATED: Obama Calls Defund Police a 'Snappy Slogan,' Says Dems Should Pay More Attention to AOC

Amusingly, AOC’s threatened boycott backfired in a rather spectacular way as conservatives flocked to buy Goya products:

In fact, Unanue told a conservative radio show host this week that sales of Goya products spiked 1,000 percent following the boycott threat. Unanue was so delighted, in fact, that he named her “employee of the month.”

“When she boycotted us, our sales actually increased 1,000 percent,” Unanue said Monday on “The Michael Berry Show,” according to Fox Business. “So we gave her an honorary, we never were able to hand it to her, but she got employee of the month for bringing attention to Goya and our adobo.”

Listen to “Bob Unanue” on Spreaker.

This delightful story proves that not every company in America bows down to the mob.

There are still some businesses and people left who stand for themselves and for what is right. Goya Foods is one of those companies and Bob Unanue is one of those people.

Unanue’s decision to name AOC the employee of the month was an epic troll and just a brilliant way to hit back at the woke leftists.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Elizabeth Stauffer
Contributor, Commentary
Elizabeth is a freelance political writer. She has contributed to RedState, The Federalist, The Geller Report and other conservative news outlets.
Elizabeth is a freelance political writer. She has contributed to RedState, The Federalist, The Geller Report and other conservative news outlets.







Goya Foods CEO Brilliantly Trolled AOC After Her Boycott Spiked His Sales
State Finally Requiring Labs To Report the Most Important Result of a COVID Test
Watch the Moment Tea Party Founder Rick Santelli Loses It Over Lockdowns Live on-Air
Operation Warp Speed Scientist: We Should Be Able To Immunize 50 Million People Against COVID by February
Newsom Ignores SCOTUS, Doubles Down on Religious Gathering Restrictions
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×