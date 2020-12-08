Speaking in July at an event in the White House Rose Garden, Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue, who is of Spanish origin, said, “We’re all truly blessed … to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder.”

Unanue’s praise of the president set off a firestorm among liberals in Washington.

Former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and Texas Rep. Julian Castro responded to Unanue’s remarks by tweeting, “Now their CEO, Bob Unanue, is praising a president who villainizes and maliciously attacks Latinos for political gain. Americans should think twice before buying their products.”

.@GoyaFoods has been a staple of so many Latino households for generations. Now their CEO, Bob Unanue, is praising a president who villainizes and maliciously attacks Latinos for political gain. Americans should think twice before buying their products. #Goyaway https://t.co/lZDQlK6TcU — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) July 9, 2020

TRENDING: Biden Chooses Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for Key Position

Responding to a tweet from Igor Volsky, the executive director of the pro-gun control group Guns Down America, New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took it a bit further.

“Oh look, it’s the sound of me Googling ‘how to make your own Adobo,'” she tweeted.

Oh look, it’s the sound of me Googling “how to make your own Adobo” https://t.co/YOScAcyAnC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 10, 2020

She effectively called for a boycott of Goya Foods, one of the largest producers of Latino food in America.

AOC wasn’t alone:

My husband @RobertCooper58 is Cuban and he’s been cooking with @GoyaFoods for as long as I can remember — but no more. We just cleaned out our pantry closet and threw out EVERY one of their products. Adios, Goya!! #BoycottGoya pic.twitter.com/YOGENCs2OM — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) July 10, 2020

We learned to bake bread in this pandemic, we can learn to make our own adobo con pimienta. Bye. https://t.co/qKHNYfkqCq — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 10, 2020

RELATED: Obama Calls Defund Police a 'Snappy Slogan,' Says Dems Should Pay More Attention to AOC

Amusingly, AOC’s threatened boycott backfired in a rather spectacular way as conservatives flocked to buy Goya products:

My brother came up with a terrific idea and I am encouraging all to join me in purchasing $10 worth of @GoyaFoods products and donating them to your local food bank. Let’s push a BUY-cott, not a boycott. Let’s show the #Goyaway people what compassion can do. https://t.co/SoHXRXHADG — Mike Opelka (@stuntbrain) July 10, 2020

Time to stock my pantry with @GoyaFoods!!! — Abby Johnson (@AbbyJohnson) July 10, 2020

I have never tried @GoyaFoods before. It will now be he first brand I go to. Appreciate the recipes on their site 👍👍 https://t.co/vP10tl7zuU #BuyGoya https://t.co/qLRHzBXFqh — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) July 12, 2020

In fact, Unanue told a conservative radio show host this week that sales of Goya products spiked 1,000 percent following the boycott threat. Unanue was so delighted, in fact, that he named her “employee of the month.”

“When she boycotted us, our sales actually increased 1,000 percent,” Unanue said Monday on “The Michael Berry Show,” according to Fox Business. “So we gave her an honorary, we never were able to hand it to her, but she got employee of the month for bringing attention to Goya and our adobo.”

Listen to “Bob Unanue” on Spreaker.

This delightful story proves that not every company in America bows down to the mob.

There are still some businesses and people left who stand for themselves and for what is right. Goya Foods is one of those companies and Bob Unanue is one of those people.

Unanue’s decision to name AOC the employee of the month was an epic troll and just a brilliant way to hit back at the woke leftists.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.