Goya Foods CEO Won't Apologize for Praising Trump's Leadership in Face of Boycott Threats

By Randy DeSoto
Published July 10, 2020 at 12:57pm
Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue refused to apologize in the face of calls to boycott his company after he praised President Donald Trump at a White House event for Hispanic leaders on Thursday.

“We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder,” Unanue said.

“We have an incredible builder. And we pray,” the CEO added. “We pray for our leadership, our president, and we pray for our country — that we will continue to prosper and to grow.”

Following Unanue’s complimentary comments about Trump, the hashtag #BoycottGoya trended on Twitter, along with calls from high-profile Democratic Hispanic leaders like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and former presidential candidate Julian Castro to not buy Goya products.

“Oh look, it’s the sound of me Googling ‘how to make your own Adobo,'” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

Additionally, Castro wrote: “@GoyaFoods has been a staple of so many Latino households for generations. Now their CEO, Bob Unanue, is praising a president who villainizes and maliciously attacks Latinos for political gain. Americans should think twice before buying their products. #Goyaway.”

Appearing Friday morning on “Fox & Friends,” Unanue spoke about calls to boycott Goya, describing them as “suppression of speech.”

Unanue recounted that he participated in events for former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama with no such backlash.

“So, you’re allowed to talk good or to praise one president,” he observed. “And you make a positive comment [about another], all of a sudden, that’s not acceptable.”

Unanue was also asked to comment on how his company would fare if former Vice President Joe Biden were to defeat Trump in November, and the Democrat implemented his proposed economic policies.

“The president has taken away a lot of the regulations and roadblocks to prosperity,” Unanue answered. “The function of the government is to provide an environment in which businesses can prosper. As soon as the government gets involved in impeding that, that makes doing business a lot harder.”

The business leader pointed out that prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Hispanic unemployment rate was at a record low.

“It’s not easy to build and run a business today. It really is difficult, and so we need the most help so that we can create jobs,” he said.

Unanue also announced at Thursday’s White House event that his company would be donating 2 million pounds of food to food banks around the nation.

Commentator Meghan McCain tweeted in response to calls to boycott Goya that she frequently uses products from companies whose CEOs hold different views than hers.

“It seems weird & callous to boycott a company who supplies food to the masses and employs 4,000 people during a pandemic,” she wrote. “No matter what your politics, who wants more people out of work?

“Almost every CEO, boss, & person I interact with and consume products from disagrees with me.”

