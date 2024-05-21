Graceland Set to Go Up for Sale, But Elvis' Granddaughter Is Fighting Back Against the Alleged 'Fraud'

Although a legal notice has been filed claiming Graceland will be sold at a foreclosure sale, Elvis Presley’s granddaughter is working to block the sale of the icon’s mansion in Memphis, Tennessee.

Riley Keough, whose mother, Lisa Marie Presley, died in January 2023, secured a temporary restraining order against the sale Monday with a hearing scheduled for Wednesday, according to WREG-TV in Memphis.

“It’s a Scam!” Priscilla Presley, the singer’s ex-wife, said Tuesday in a post on X.

The notice said Graceland and the surrounding acreage will be auctioned off for cash on Thursday.

It claimed Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’ daughter, used the estate as collateral for a $3.8 million loan with a Missouri company, Naussany Investments and Private Lending.

The money was never paid back, the notice said.

Keough argued in a lawsuit that the whole thing is a fraud.

The lawsuit said “the note and deed of trust are fraudulent and unenforceable.”

“The purported note and deed of trust are products of fraud and those individuals who were involved in the creation of such documents are believed to be guilty of the crime of forgery,” the suit said.

“On information and belief, Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC is not a real entity,” it said. “Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC appears to be a false entity created for the purpose of defrauding the Promenade Trust (the trust of Keough and formerly of Lisa Marie Presley), the heirs of Lisa Marie Presley, or any purchaser of Graceland at a non-judicial sale.”

The lawsuit also said the woman listed as the notary for the document backing up the company’s claims “confirmed she has never met Lisa Marie Presley nor notarized any document for her.”

CNN said it emailed Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC and got an automated reply that said, “We are currently out of the office; we will resume normal business hours on Tuesday May 28, 2024.”

To My Elvis Friends… Graceland will be just fine. I do not believe this claim Lisa Marie used it for collateral in a loan. It would’ve come up in the lawsuit between Riley & Priscilla. Elvis is a billion dollar brand. They know what they’re doing. Have faith. pic.twitter.com/cjKQTrwkQB — ElvisRose (@ElvisRose_) May 21, 2024

CNN reported that it tried to reach the firm by phone but “the number was no longer in service.”

“The business was listed in a court document from Keough’s attorney as being located in Kimberling City, Missouri, but CNN was unable to locate a business in the state of Missouri by that name via the secretary of state’s office. CNN was also unable to locate a business by that name when searching nationwide,” the outlet reported.

WREG noted that Elvis bought Graceland in 1957. Lisa Marie Presley inherited it after her father died in 1977. It was opened to the public in 1982.

