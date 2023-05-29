Graduates Turn Backs on Liz Cheney as She Gives Commencement Speech - One Had a Brutal Message on Cap

Former Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney was booed as she delivered a commencement address at her alma mater in Colorado on Sunday.

One student also shared an insulting message for her on a graduation cap, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported.

The former political scion and one-time rising GOP star spoke to students who were graduating from Colorado College in Colorado Springs.

As she has done for much of the last two years, Cheney made the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion and her opposition to former President Donald Trump the focal points of her remarks.

“After the 2020 election and the attack of January 6th, my fellow Republicans wanted me to lie,” she told students, according to the Daily Mail.

Cheney added, “They wanted me to say the 2020 election was stolen, the attack of January 6th wasn’t a big deal, and Donald Trump wasn’t dangerous.”

She then spoke of losing her position as the chair of the House Republican Conference.

“I had to choose between lying and losing my position in House leadership,” she said, referring to being stripped of the position in May 2021.

According to the report on how her commencement address played out, Cheney has very few fans left on either the left or the right.

The Daily Mail reported students turned their chairs away from the former congresswoman and refused to look at her.

Others reportedly booed during her remarks.

One student’s graduation cap went viral on Twitter with a message that read. “Why listen to a racist, imperialist, transphobic, war monger??? Your hate is loud.”

Graduates boo and turn their chairs away from Liz Cheney as she delivers commencement address at liberal Colorado College. One graduate’s message on her cap reads: ‘Why listen to a racist, imperialist, transphobic, war monger?? Your hate is loud’ pic.twitter.com/IfAACgJYEP — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) May 29, 2023

The daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney temporarily endeared herself to many on the left during her time as a prominent member of the House select committee investigating the incursion.

Cheney went on to lose more than her position as the third most powerful Republican in the House. Last year, she was not competitive in her primary and lost to Republican Harriet Hageman — who went on to win in the general election last November.







Cheney lost her primary to Hageman last August by nearly 40 points.

The Jan. 6 committee disbanded last year, and Cheney left office in January.

