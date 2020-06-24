Rev. Franklin Graham minced no words when speaking about the prospects of a Democratic-controlled Washington, D.C., should the Democratic Party prevail in November.

“I think this election is the most important election in my lifetime,” the 67-year-old evangelist told The Western Journal in an interview on Tuesday.

“[The Democratic Party] is a socialist party, and it’s a party of mayhem and confusion, and I think if we go back to Democratic leadership at this time, it would be maybe the end of the country as we know it today,” he added.

Graham believes President Donald Trump has been an outstanding leader and deserves a second term.

“I’m just grateful that we’ve had the president for four years, I pray, if it be God’s will, that God would give him another four years,” he said.

The preacher encouraged fellow believers not to get caught up in Trump’s style, and to instead look at his record.

“In 2016, I went to all 50 state capitals and held prayer rallies. And what I told the audience [is] the election was not about his bad mouth or his bad language. I was not about Hillary’s lost emails, it’s about the courts, the judges,” he recalled.

With nearly 200 judges appointed to the federal bench to date since Trump’s inauguration, Graham sees the president’s judicial appointments as perhaps the former New York businessman’s greatest legacy.

Another four years in office “could help shape the direction of the country for the next 20 to 30 years, if he’s able to continue, just with the appointment of judges, and that’s what’s so critical,” he said.

Graham also marveled how quickly the president was able to get the economy roaring, achieving record-low unemployment numbers within the first year and a half of taking office.

Additionally, he highlighted the speed in which the commander-in-chief oversaw the destruction of the Islamic State group’s so-called caliphate after the Obama administration allowed it to grow into a large territory over a multiple-year period.

Regarding the current push by agitators and anarchists to pull down or otherwise vandalize statues of various historical figures, Graham does not approve.

“Taking down statues doesn’t change history,” he said. “If they think they can rewrite history to make them feel better, OK.”

“I think statues and monuments that remind us of our past are good because we need to look at the past and learn from the past,” Graham continued.

One fact is that “our nation was built on the backs of slaves,” he said, noting there were slave markets in both Northern and Southern colonies as the Revolutionary War began.

By the end of the war in 1783, nearly all the states north of the Mason-Dixon line had voted to abolish slavery.

By 1804, all the Northern states had passed legislation ending slavery.

Further, in 1787, the Continental Congress passed the Northwest Ordinance, which established the laws governing the territorial land encompassing the future states of Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin. The ordinance outlawed the introduction of slavery in the territory.

That same year, delegates to the Constitution Convention, which was presided over by George Washington, specifically authorized the federal government to ban the importation of slaves in 1808 (approximately 20 years from the date the document was ratified).

Congress voted for the ban in 1807 so it could go into effect at the earliest possible date, and President Thomas Jefferson signed the bill into law.

“It’s part of our history,” Graham said. “There’s good, and there’s bad and there’s ugly. And I think we should learn from the good, the bad and the ugly, so that we can move forward and not repeat history and not make the same mistakes that our forefathers made.”

The faith leader is concerned about the trying times the nation is going through now.

“I think culturally we see our nation turning our back on God and our country is becoming more violent,” he said. “I think we’re more racially divided than we’ve ever been.”

“The Democratic cities are falling apart and the Democratic states are having huge problems,” Graham argued.

The autonomous zone in Seattle is out of control w/shootings, violence, & local citizens left to fend for themselves. I hope voters across the U.S. will go to the polls & throw out the mayors, governors, & leaders where this kind of mayhem is allowed. https://t.co/zXkohm03ew — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) June 23, 2020

He contended if the Democrats were to take control of Washington, D.C., the problems seen in Minnesota and Washington state would be brought to the nation’s capital.

Graham is one of several evangelical and conservative leaders appearing in the new documentary film “Trump 2024,” which examines what the world could look like after the 45th president leaves office.

The movie makes the case that while in office, the president has successfully championed some of the nation’s most cherished values, including restoring individual opportunity.

At the same time, he has held at bay the forces of globalism and socialism, according to the film.

In Graham’s estimation, the country is doing better under Trump’s leadership, and he hopes it can continue for four more years.

