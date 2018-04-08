The Western Journal

Politics
Graham Makes Immigration Prediction That Goes Completely Against Trump’s Wishes

By Thomas Phippen
April 8, 2018 at 12:16pm

South Carolina GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham believes Congress will attempt a new immigration bill to deal with the border wall construction and Dreamers staying in the country.

“There’s a deal to take care of them and get the border wall we desperately need plus interior enforcement to make us safer,” Graham said on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday.

“That deal can be done, and I’ll make a prediction on this show that there’ll be another effort to marry up border security and [Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals] by the spring, early summer.”

“It may fail,” Graham added. “But I believe we owe it to the American people to try again.

“And I think the president is open-minded to trying again.”

Graham’s prediction comes one week after President Donald Trump said April 1 there would be “NO MORE DACA DEAL,” throwing doubt on the idea he would agree to concessions to Democrats.

Graham also approved Trump’s decision to deploy National Guard troops to the border.

A convoy of would-be immigrants from central Latin American countries partly inspired the move.

But Graham was skeptical about whether a border wall and troops would truly solve the illegal immigration crisis.

“You’re not going to secure a border just by adding National Guard troops.

“You got to go to the root cause of this,” Graham said.

RELATED: Dems and EPA Insiders Lose It Over Trump’s Decision to Keep Pruitt

The “caravans” of people coming from central America are fleeing because economic conditions are so bad, and the only way to truly prevent the glut of illegal border crossings to “fix the economic magnet.”

“I’ve never met an illegal Canadian,” Graham quipped.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Tags: Border Security, Congress, Democrats, GOP, Illegal Immigration, Immigration

By: Thomas Phippen on April 8, 2018 at 12:16pm

