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Graham Platner, a Maine Democrat, is halting his campaign for U.S. Senate in the wake of yet another sex scandal after a news outlet ran an interview with a woman who said he raped her.
Graham Platner, a Maine Democrat, is halting his campaign for U.S. Senate in the wake of yet another sex scandal after a news outlet ran an interview with a woman who said he raped her. (Laura Brett / Getty Images)

Graham Platner Drops Out of Maine Senate Race

 By Jack Davis  July 9, 2026 at 10:11am
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Graham Platner’s journey from populist to pariah has ended.

The Maine Democrat, whose U.S. Senate campaign lurched from controversy to controversy without denting his appeal, survived revelations he had a Nazi tattoo on his chest, reams of intemperate and offensive social media posts, cheating on his wife, and allegations of being abusive to former girlfriends.

But when Maine Democrat Jenny Racicot alleged he had raped her, as reported by Politico, support began leaking away until the campaign that was flying high sank like a lead balloon.

Platner officially ended his campaign Wednesday.


A Tuesday social media post from Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, whose praise of Platner helped rocket the previously unknown candidate to progressive stardom, made it clear that the end was coming.

“I have spoken with Graham Platner about the best path forward for Maine. In light of these very serious allegations, I have recommended that he step aside,” Sanders posted on X.

After Racicot’s comments hit the media Monday, Maine’s Democratic Party said it was time for Platner to end his campaign for the seat held by Republican Susan Collins.

“Over the past several weeks, multiple women have made serious, credible allegations against Graham Platner. Today’s statements take those allegations even further,” the party said in a statement on its website.

“Maine Democratic Party leadership is calling on Graham Platner to withdraw as the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate,” the statement said.

Platner faced a time crunch. He had until July 13 to drop out, giving Democrats until July 25 to find a replacement.

Related:
Fetterman Obliterates Bernie Sanders for Supporting Platner and Other 'Communists' – He 'Needs to Apologize'

But according to The New York Times, Platner was trying to bargain with Maine Democrats even as his bargaining power grew weaker by the hour.

The Times quoted what it said was “a person familiar with the campaign’s internal discussions” as saying any withdrawal would have strings attached.

“If he was to step down it would only be with a guarantee of being replaced by a candidate who he believes is true to the values and vision and policy agenda of the campaign that Maine voted for,” the individual said.

Maine voters said that they might have held their noses and supported Platner before Racicot’s revelation, but they could do so no longer, according to the Portland Press-Herald.

Will Republicans hold this Senate seat?

“It just kind of confirmed what I had always suspected about him, about his treatment of women,” Michael Bacon, 79, of Westbrook said. “This certainly crosses the red line for me.”

“It actually makes me stick to my stomach,” Natalie Krueger, 47, of  Sabattus, said. “He always seemed unstable. He’s not reliable.”

Joan Blethen, 76, of Belgrade, summed it up: “I was hoping to believe him. But now I can’t.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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