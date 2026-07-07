Graham Platner Will Only Drop Out of the Maine Senate Race on One Condition: Report

After his already-controversial campaign was rocked by a rape allegation, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner is being urged by Democrats across the board to drop out.

Platner is still weighing his options, according to The New York Times. The outlet quoted what it said was “a person familiar with the campaign’s internal discussions” as saying any withdrawal would have strings attached.

“If he was to step down it would only be with a guarantee of being replaced by a candidate who he believes is true to the values and vision and policy agenda of the campaign that Maine voted for,” the individual said.

Platner reportedly wants to ensure that a progressive remains the Democratic candidate — such as Troy Jackson, a former state Senate president, who ran third in Maine’s gubernatorial primary and has the backing of the political godfather of the progressive movement, Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, according to Semafor.

The Sanders-backed group Our Revolution is urging Platner to quit and calling for Democrats to find a candidate who “lived the fight Graham Platner ran on.”

Platner has battled allegations of a Nazi tattoo on his chest, reams of intemperate and offensive social media posts, and allegations of cheating on his wife and being abusive to former girlfriends. None dented his candidacy.

However, this week, Jenny Racicot accused Platner of sexual assault in multiple media interviews.

She said that Platner attacked her in 2021 at her home and called the incident rape.

Maine Democrats have wide latitude to pick a replacement if Platner withdraws, but he has to do so by July 13 for the party to then step in and pick a replacement.

The law does not dictate what process the state Democratic Party has to use in order to replace Platner.

As Maine Democrats try to find the right option, if Platner pulls out, a July 25 pop-up convention or statewide caucus has been floated, according to The New York Times.

The state party committee is unlikely to make the choice, The New York Times reported.

The state party’s committee — which has about 100 members — will not be choosing the nominee.

Platner said he would “reflect” on his political path forward as his support swiftly eroded after a woman accused him of rape.

“A small caucus of party insiders cannot be trusted to nominate the shake-up-the-system outsider this moment calls for,” Adam Green of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee said, according to The New York Times.

Joseph Geevarghese, the leader of Our Revolution, said Democrats should not pick someone like incumbent Gov. Janet Mills, a moderate who folded her primary campaign.

“To the Democratic establishment: this is not your opening,” he said.

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