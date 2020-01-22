Graham Slams Dems with Best Argument Against Impeachment - The Election Is Coming

This is the argument Democrats can’t answer.

Three years into President Donald Trump’s first term, with a sham impeachment trial limping its way into ignominy, even the most rabid, partisan Democrats and their lapdog media allies haven’t been able to provide a single answer to the most obvious question in American politics right now:

If Trump deserves to be booted out of office, why not simply leave it to voters to decide before this year is out whether he deserves another term?

At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and a harsh critic of the House impeachment team, provided a valuable recap of Trump’s time in office and compared it with the Clinton impeachment trial of the 1990s.

And then he made the case that every American voter should be able to understand.

“The only thing I can tell the American people, when it comes to replacing this president months-plus from the election, you got an uphill battle with me because I really do believe that the best person — group of people — to pick a president are the voters, not a bunch of partisan politicians,” Graham said

Sen. Lindsey Graham: “When it comes to replacing this president nine months plus from the election, you got an uphill battle with me.” “The best…group of people to pick a president are the voters, not a bunch of partisan politicians.” https://t.co/8qdKlz5eBO pic.twitter.com/llkDCResXm — ABC News (@ABC) January 22, 2020

But a “bunch of partisan politicians” is exactly what Democrats have trotted out to try to overturn the will of 63 million American voters as expressed in the Electoral College – the system designed by the Founding Fathers that has served the country so well for more than two centuries.

Do you think Democrats are afraid of what voters will decide? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (797 Votes) 1% (11 Votes)

And the pretext of outrage over Trump’s phone call with the president of Ukraine is hardly the first stab that bunch has taken since his election.

As Graham noted in his lengthy statement, a two-year investigation from the spring of 2017 to the spring of 2019 by then-special counsel Robert Mueller failed to find sufficient grounds for impeaching the president.

Yet Democrats have thrust a shoddy, insulting-to-the-intelligence impeachment trial on the American public in less than six months, counting from the day in September when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry was beginning.

By comparison, Graham noted, the impeachment of then-President Bill Clinton in 1998 resulted from a five-year investigation by then-independent counsel Kenneth Starr, who recommended 11 specific grounds for impeaching Clinton.

Check out the whole news conference below, with Graham and Republican Sens. Steven Daines of Montana and Mike Braun of Indiana. Graham’s six-minute opening statement is well worth the time.

Readers can save themselves the trouble of reading the comments on ABC’s Twitter account regarding Graham’s statements. As could be expected from a mainstream media network’s audience, it’s full of liberal commenters — the kind who think Hillary Clinton won in 2016 because she got more popular ballots than Trump did.

Liberals love to pretend to be smarter than conservatives, but apparently it’s too much of a challenge to read the somewhat antiquated language of Article 1, Section 3 and of the U.S. Constitution, which established the Electoral College.

To cut to the chase, it says: “The Person having the greatest Number of Votes shall be the President …”

Important note: That’s the greater number of electoral votes the Founders were referring to — not how many votes Democrats use to run up the score in bastions such as New York or California. (Even the liberal “fact-checkers” at Snopes acknowledge the Clinton popular vote majority that is so talismanic for Democrats came almost entirely from the Golden State.)

The bottom line is this: American voters will go to the polls in November to elect the president of the country for the next four years.

If Democrats don’t trust the electoral system that governs this country to elect the next president, they don’t trust the country itself.

So why should Americans trust them?

