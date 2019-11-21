SECTIONS
Commentary News
Print

Graham Turns Tables on Dems, Moves To Uncover Transcripts of Biden-Ukraine Pres. Phone Calls

×
By C. Douglas Golden
Published November 21, 2019 at 11:59am
Print

Democrats do love them some phone call transcripts involving Ukraine. All right, Lindsey Graham says: He’ll be moving to uncover the transcripts of former Vice President Joe Biden’s phone calls with the former Ukrainian president.

My guess is that Democrats’ love of transcripts of the Ukrainian variety will likely end there.

The South Carolina Republican senator made the remarks about the transcripts during a Wednesday appearance on Fox News in which he assured Sean Hannity that the Department of Justice’s watchdog report would be released on Dec. 9.

However, he also decided to drop another fun little tidbit about those Ukrainian transcripts:

TRENDING: Trump Will Not Be Impeached

In the appearance, Graham talked about three calls Biden had with then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and announced he was sending a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about the transcripts.

The important thing about those calls, Graham said, is that they took place around the time that Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin was fired. And then-Vice President Biden, of course, bragged about the role he played in ensuring that firing happened.

Shokin had once investigated Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company; Biden’s son, Hunter, received tens of thousands of dollars a month for sitting on the board of Burisma despite the fact he had no experience in the energy sector or in Ukrainian business.

“I want to know are there any transcripts or readout of the phone calls between the vice president and the president of the Ukraine in February [2016] after the raid on the gas company president’s house,” Graham said.

Do you think these transcrpts should be released?

“After this raid, Hunter Biden kicks in. Hunter Biden’s business partner meets with [then-Secretary of State] John Kerry, and Vice President Biden on three occasions makes a phone call to the president of Ukraine and goes over there in March and they fire the guy, and this is the same man that the ambassador wanted investigated in 2015.”

In 2015, Graham noted, the Obama administration’s ambassador to Ukraine, Geoffrey Pyatt, gave a speech in which “[t]he one person he named as being a sleazebag was the president of Burisma.”

So, Ukrainian transcripts: How are we looking at them now, Democrats?

If we believe in transparency, it’d help to know what was said during those phone calls. Even those impeachment witnesses that the Democrats are claiming make President Donald Trump look like a criminal mostly say the Biden-Burisma thing was a conflict of interest.

So, we’re going to investigate it, right?

RELATED: Joe Biden: It’s OK To Hit a Woman If It’s in Self-Defense

Two investigations aren’t necessarily mutually exclusive.

Democrats assured their constituents they could “walk and chew gum” at the same time, getting their legislative agenda passed while they impeached Trump.

If that’s the case, why not this? After all, it would help to know if the guy they’re potentially nominating for president had a massive conflict of interest going on. Right?

My guess is that this won’t be the case. What a surprise.

My guess is also that Pompeo isn’t going to care.

For that, we can be thankful — and we can be well assured that the real show may be about to begin.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture







GOP Lawmaker Rips Leftist Students Who Defied Police To Shut Down Conservative Event
Trump Smacks George Conway with Joke About Kellyanne: She Must Done a Number on George
Warren Straight Up Lies When Confronted About Expensive Private School Her Kid Attended
Dem Rep. Jayapal: If Trump Goes to Courts He's Obstructing Justice
Oops: Bernie Sanders Tweets Fake News in Disastrous Attempt To Smear Trump
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×